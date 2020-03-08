A DeepFake trailer for a Back to The Future reboot starring Tom Holland has been created. The world didn't know they needed a reboot of the 1980s classic, but recent fake videos of Holland starring alongside Robert Downey Jr. changed all that. Now, it's created a bit of a stir as even Holland has seen these incredibly detailed DeepFake videos. He's even revealed that there have been talks about a possible reboot.

Following the original Back To The Future DeepFake video, we now get a reboot teaser that finds Tom Holland as Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly. It's basically a trailer for the original first installment, but with Holland taking over Fox's part. As is the case with the newest DeepFake videos, this one has some intricate detail. They really just keep getting better and better as it's hard to believe it's not really Holland in the movie. The voice is obviously Fox's, but even that doesn't really deter from how good it looks.

While Tom Holland has admitted that some Back To The Future talks have been had, the young actor is reluctant to take on one of the most iconic movies of all time. Plus, the chances of a remake or reboot, or even a sequel, happening are slim to none. Both Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis have it written in their contracts with the studio that no further sequels can be greenlit without their approval. That's pretty much the end of the road for anything going forward and both men are adamant about not doing anything with the franchise. The original Doc and Marty reunited last week as Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd got together for a charity poker tournament.

In a recent interview, Bob Gale was again asked about the Back To The Future franchise continuing. He said, "You know, you don't sell your kids into prostitution. It was the wrong thing to do. We put 'The End' at the end of part three." In the past, he has also said that he and Robert Zemeckis would have to be dead in order for more movies to happen. Gale also admits that there have been plenty of talks about making more movies. He and Zemeckis just have no interest in doing so. They're leaving a lot of money on the table, but they really don't seem to care.

Tom Holland has pretty much already played Marty McFly in Spider-Man: Homecoming. That, and this latest Back To The Future reboot DeepFake trailer, will more than likely be the closest we come to seeing the young actor take on the role. When working on the first Spider-Man, Holland was trying to channel some of Michael J. Fox's energy into the movie and it worked out in his advantage when critics caught on to what he was doing. While we won't be seeing a new Back To The Future project any time soon, original actors Fox and Christopher Lloyd recently reunited for a charity poker event. You can check out the DeepFake trailer below, thanks to the Stryder YouTube channel.