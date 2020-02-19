Tom Holland has addressed the viral Back to the Future Deepfake video. The video in question takes Holland's face and digitally pastes it over Michael J. Fox's face, while Robert Downey Jr. is pasted over Christopher Lloyd's face. The DeepFake was uploaded late last week and spread all over social media like a wildfire. Obviously, the video sparked a lot of talk about the possibility of a remake starring Holland as Marty McFly.

First and foremost, a Back to The Future remake or reboot is definitely not going to happen soon. Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis have said this for decades. That means the DeepFake video is as close as were going to get for the time being. As for Tom Holland, he loved the video and joked that he and Robert Downey Jr. were going to really do it. When asked if he really would take part in a remake, the young actor said, "I would not be interested because that is a perfect movie."

It's unclear how hardcore Back to the Future fans take Tom Holland's answer. People have waited for an official sequel for decades, but it more than likely will never happen. As for a reboot or remake, that falls into another category altogether. There are some who would embrace it, while others who would hate it on principal alone. Whatever the case may be, Tom Holland won't be getting in the mix any time soon. The young actor has to be one of the hardest working actors in the entertainment industry, alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

This isn't the first time that Tom Holland has brought up Back to the Future. When Spider-Man: Homecoming was being promoted, there was a lot of talk about Marty McFly. "When I first got Spider-Man, my goal was to be my generation's Marty McFly," Holland explained. "When I was on the press tour, a journalist said to me, 'You realize you're like Marty McFly in this movie?' And I was like, '[OK!] Done.'" There are a lot of similarities between Holland and Michael J. Fox's acting style from the 1980s that a lot of people have gravitated towards.

Tom Holland just finished working with the Russo Brothers on Cherry and is gearing up for the long-awaited Uncharted movie. After that, he'll dive right into Spider-Man 3, which Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are clamoring for. However, there is a chance that he could be working on a Venom 2 cameo in between all of the aforementioned projects. Fans are hoping for it, but the cameo has yet to be confirmed by anyone officially. While we wait to see what the future holds for Holland, you can check out the rest of the interview over at Entertainment Tonight and then check out the DeepFake video again below.