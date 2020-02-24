These days, it seems no classic movie is immune to getting the reboot treatment, but don't hold your breath on seeing a remake of Back to The Future. As more and more of these franchise reboots pop up on the big screen, the beloved time travel movie comes up often in online fan discussions speculating which popular titles from years past will be the next to receive a modern Hollywood makeover.

However, co-writer and producer Bob Gale continues to insist we will never see a remake or reboot of the Back to the Future series, and the reasoning he provides is definitely solid. From an interview with BBC News.

"You know, you don't sell your kids into prostitution. It was the wrong thing to do. We put 'The End' at the end of part three... Plus Michael J. Fox isn't in the shape to do a movie, and nobody wants to see Marty McFly having Parkinson's disease, and nobody wants to see another actor playing Marty McFly if it's supposed to be a continuation."

That we've seen no reboot of Back to the Future thus far hasn't been for a lack of trying from the fat cats in Hollywood. Gale says he's been approached countless times in the past with studios offering large amounts of money to relinquish the rights, but Gale says he's already "made a lot of money" and remains adamant that the hit movie franchise has run its course. Officially, a new movie can't ever happen without the permission of Gale and director Robert Zemeckis, however, as the two actually had it written into their contracts with Universal that no new Back to the Future movie can be made without them giving it the greenlight.

Rumblings of a possible reboot fired up again recently as a result of a new Back to the Future DeepFake video going viral. The brief clip recasts the roles of Marty McFly and Doc Brown, replacing the faces of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd with Avengers: Endgame stars Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. While it seems most fans of the original movie are in agreement that there should never be a reboot, the amusing DeepFake video with Holland and RDJ was surprisingly convincing, showing that if such a movie were to ever be made, those two may have done pretty well as the new Marty and Doc.

For better or for worse, all we're getting from Back to the Future appears to be the classic movie trilogy. Released in 1985, the original tells the story of a teenage time traveler tasked with getting his parents back together when he inadvertently causes a younger version of his mother to fall in love with him. In the 1989 sequel, Marty must venture between the past, present, and future, hoping to save his future children while keeping his current timeline intact. The third and final movie, released in 1990, brings Marty and Doc a hundred years into the past, making the sequel, in part, a Western.

Just because we won't ever see a new Back to the Future movie doesn't mean the classic tale can't be told through other mediums. This is why Gale signed off on Back to the Future: The Musical, which will be playing from now through May at the Manchester Opera House. This news comes to us from BBC News. The topper art of Tom Holland came from Jakub Masłowski at Art Station.