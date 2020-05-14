The Back to the Future reunion happened earlier this week. But one person was missing. Now, Thomas Wilson has reprised his iconic role as Biff Tannen for a supplemental episode of Josh Gad's Reunited Apart.

Wilson was not included in the original reunion episode, which had more than a few fans wondering where he was. As it turns out, Gad and Wilson had something planned the whole time, which included Biff calling in to tear the Frozen star a new one for not including Wilson in the original reunion, which even went out of its way to add Huey Lewis and the cast of Back to the Future: The Musical. Biff got a raw deal.

During a "fan calls" session of the supplemental episode, Josh Gad's first caller turned out to be a masked man who called him a "butthead." Thomas Wilson called in as Biff Tannen and continued to lay into Gad. "Best character in the film, by far, nowhere to be seen," Wilson's Biff said. "Legends don't just grow on vines," he added in classic Biff Tannen fashion. Wilson is clearly having fun playing his Back to The Future villain for Gad and charity.

Thomas Wilson's Biff Tannen didn't stop there. He went on to suggest that a solo Biff special would do quite well. "You do a Tom Wilson/Biff Reunited Apart and like 100 people would tune in to that," he angrily declared. Gad replies that his Back to the Future episode gained over 1.2 million views. "Oh, a million? Where'd that get you?" Biff yells, to which Gad said, "Well, on this call with you." Gad and Wilson have a good chemistry together and one can tell that the Frozen actor is very excited to be acting out a scene with the legendary Biff Tannen.

Thomas F. Wilson went on to promote Project HOPE, noting, "Anyone who can, and doesn't give, is a butthead." After giving out some good news, Wilson went straight into two of his most quoted Back to the Future lines: "Make like a tree, and get out of here" and, "Say hi to your mom for me." This is quite possibly better than the entire Back to the Future cast reunion, though some may disagree. The only thing that would have made it better is if Crispin Glover would have appeared as George McFly.

Crispin Glover isn't really too happy about his Back to the Future experience, so it really isn't too surprising that he wasn't involved. Whatever the case may be, Josh Gad has been able to pull off two really good reunions that have been entertaining for fans. It will be interesting to see who he gets next after The Goonies and Back to the Future. Hopefully he has learned his lesson about keeping certain characters out after Biff Tannen gave him a stern talking to. You can watch Biff Tannen lay into Josh Gad above, thanks to Josh Gad's YouTube channel.