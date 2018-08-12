Back to The Future stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Thomas Wilson held a mini-reunion at the Fan Expo Boston over the weekend and discussed the possibility of often-talked about Back to the Future 4. While Lloyd seems interested in the idea, only if the story is right, the rest of the cast pretty much dismissed the idea of the fourth installment ever becoming a reality. The Back to the Future franchise is beloved all over the world, but it doesn't look like it will be expanding any time soon.

Back to the Future 4 rumors pop up constantly, with fans of the franchise hoping that one day Marty McFly and Doc Brown will go on another adventure. When asked about the possibility of Back to the Future 4 at the Fan Expo, Biff Tannen actor Thomas Wilson joked that people want to see another movie because they want to see the franchise start to "suck." Thomas F. Wilson is obviously joking, but he makes a good point about sequels and reboots. He explains.

"Basically, I think America is saying, Come on, they've wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one? C'mon, we would watch it until it sucks."

Michael J. Fox noted that Back to the Future co-creator Bob Gale is "the gatekeeper" to the franchise. Gale and Robert Zemeckis have both said that Back to the Future 4 will never happen, which is what Fox was referring to. Zemeckis has said that the duo would have to be dead before another movie ever got made. The director went even further by saying that the movie will probably happen after they're dead "unless there's a way our estates can stop it."

Basically, it doesn't look good for another Back to the Future movie, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. In a recent interview, Christopher Lloyd talked about the idea of another film, stating that he would be "delighted" to do it if the script were as good as the other movies. While the actor would like for Back to the Future 4 to officially happen, he knows that it would be nearly impossible to come up with something that can standup with the rest of the original trilogy.

While we probably won't be seeing Back to the Future 4 in the near future, anything is possible. A brilliant script could get the attention of Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale and blow them away, but for now, it really does not look like it's going to happen, which is fine. There's still three awesome movies to go back and enjoy. For now, a Back to the Future reunion photograph from over the weekend featuring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Thomas F. Wilson and Lea Thompson will have to suffice. You can check out the awesome new (non-fading) cast photograph below, thanks to Christopher Lloyd's Instagram account.