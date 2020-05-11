Having already brought together the cast of the 1985 Steven Spielberg blockbuster, The Goonies, Frozen 2 and Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad is now going to reunite the cast of arguably an even more iconic movie, director Robert Zemeckis' time-traveling science fiction classic Back to the Future. And you can watch the cast reunion live via Josh Gad's Youtube channel, with video streaming from each of the Back to The Future stars' homes.

Josh Gad made the announcement a few days ago through social media in a video that also featured Back to the Future star Lea Thompson, who played hero Marty McFly's mother, Lorraine.

"Oops. Accidentally marked up this picture featuring all of the surprise guests we've assembled for next Monday's #BackToTheFuture #ReunitedApart reunion in support of @projecthopeorg . Guess you're just going to have to tune in Monday, May 11th at 9AM PT/12:00 PM EST to see for yourselves."

While Lea will obviously be taking part in the Back to the Future Virtual cast reunion, Gad is currently keeping the other stars a secret, though a snapshot from the upcoming reunion episode that was posted along with the announcement shows both Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox joining Gad via Zoom, along with eight other mystery guests}, who are presumably other members of the movie's cast and crew. The much-anticipated reunion of the Back to the Future cast is all in the name of a charitable cause, details of which will no doubt be shared during the event.

Back to the Future follows high schooler Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) who doesn't have the most pleasant of lives. Browbeaten by his principal at school, Marty must also endure the acrimonious relationship between his nerdy father and his lovely mother, who in turn suffers the bullying of middle-aged jerk Biff, Marty's dad's supervisor. The one balm in Marty's life is his friendship with eccentric scientist Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd), who has been busy working on a time machine. Accidentally zapped back into the 1950s, Marty inadvertently interferes with the budding romance of his now-teenaged parents. Our hero must now reunite his parents-to-be, lest he cease to exist in the 1980s.

The first movie was followed up with a sequel, aptly titled Back to the Future 2, which followed Marty and Doc into the future in order for Marty to save his son from imprisonment. This was then continued with a third movie, Back to the Future 3, which took the intrepid duo into the Old West of 1885. The series stars Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Thomas F. Wilson, Claudia Wells, and Gerald Strickland alongside Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

Back to the Future is still considered to be one of the best movies of the 1980s and went on to spawn one of the greatest science fiction adventure trilogies of all time, and aside from the dazzling special effects, this is mostly down the wonderful chemistry of the central cast, in particular the friendship between Fox's Marty McFly and Lloyd's Doc Brown. This comes to us from Josh Gad's Youtube channel.

See you at 9:00 AM PT / 12 PM EST for the WORLD PREMIERE of #BackToTheFuture#ReunitedApart in support of @projecthopeorg - please join us for what is going to be an INCREDIBLE episode. LINK in BIO! @reunitedapartpic.twitter.com/ZpvoZ396dU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 11, 2020