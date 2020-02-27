Our first look at Back to the Future: The Musical, a stage show adaptation of the iconic time travel movie from 1985, has been revealed. Recently beginning its previews at the Manchester Opera House in England, the musical will be presenting shows for a 12-week season at the venue until concluding its run on 17 May. On the official Twitter account for London Theatre Reviews, several new sneak peek photos of Back to the Future: The Musical have just been posted, and they give us a good look at what the musical will be like. You can check out the tweet below.

BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL: FIRST LOOK – NEWS



A first look to @BTTFmusical : the show began previews at Manchester Opera House on 20 February for a strictly limited 12-week season, finishing on 17 May.



Photos: Sean Ebsworth Barnes pic.twitter.com/v7qs3p1KqX — londontheatrereviews (@londontheatrer1) February 27, 2020

Four photos by Sean Ebsworth Barnes are included in the tweet, depicting different scenes you may recognize from the original Back to The Future movie. The first image has Marty McFly videorecording Doc Brown in a JC Penney parking lot, as seen in the movie just before Marty rides the DeLorean into the past. Another photo showcases his arrival, with the time machine crashed into a barn just like in the movie. Two other pictures tease the dance routines you'll see in the show, with one highlighting future mayor Goldie Wilson surrounded by dancers and the other teasing Marty singing on stage with his own band dubbed "The Pinheads."

Tony Award-winning director John Rando (On The Town) directs Back to the Future: The Musical. Its cast includes Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine McFly, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, and Desperate Housewives star Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown. The musical will also introduce 16 new songs from the Grammy Award-winning team of Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, but many familiar songs from the Back to the Future movie, such as "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode," will be featured as well.

This musical just might be the closest we'll ever get to seeing some kind of follow-up to Back to the Future. Just recently, co-writer and producer Bob Gale reiterated his stance that there will never be a Back to the Future reboot or remake, no matter how much money Hollywood fat cats might be willing to throw at him. Because no new version can be made without the explicit approval of Gale and director Robert Zemeckis, none of us should be holding our breath on seeing a new version of Back to the Future anytime soon. Still, while no new movie will be in the cards anytime soon, a musical adaptation may prove to be just as entertaining in its own unique way.

Back to the Future: The Musical will be showing through mid-May at the Manchester Opera House. As from some Back to the Future reunions, nothing can ever replace the legendary movie or even its two sequels, but a musical adaptation for the stage is still a fun way to revisit the classic story while simultaneously serving as a tribute. If you're in the UK, you may want to check this one out. This Back to the Future: The Musical first look photos shown above come to us from London Theater Reviews on Twitter.