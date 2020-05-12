The wonderful people at NECA are taking us back in time with some must-have Back to The Future action figures now available for pre-order. This week, Back to the Future has been a hot topic of discussion, as Josh Gad hosted a virtual reunion of many of the biggest stars of the franchise for his new "Reunited Apart" series. This gave fans the opportunity to check back in with fan favorites like Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), Lea Thompson (Loraine McFly), Elisabeth Shue (Jennifer Parker), and Mary Steenburgen (Clara Clayton).

Now, the good Back to the Future news continues to roll in with the unveiling of several amazing action figures based on the franchise. That includes three new additions to the NECA 7-inch "Ultimates" figures, starting with the Ultimate Marty McFly from the original Back to the Future. Bearing the likeness of Michael J. Fox, the Ultimate Marty features two swappable heads, so you can decide whether you want to display him wearing his sunglasses or not. This Marty also comes with plenty of nifty accessories, including his camcorder, backpack, skateboard, and the guitar that blows out Doc Brown's giant speaker in the original movie.

Also representing the original Back to the Future is the Ultimate Biff Tannen figure, featuring the likeness of actor Tom Wilson. This action figure is dressed in his Enchantment Under the Sea Dance outfit and also comes with interchangeable hands and heads, bearing two different scowls from the famous antagonist. Of course, he also comes with the Gray's Sports Almanac from 2015 that he uses to drastically change his own future, along with the case he keeps it in as seen in Part 2. Once you have this guy on display, you'll be able to practically hear it telling you to "make like a tree and get out of here."

The Ultimate Back to the Future Part II Marty McFly figure is also included. Featuring Marty wearing his auto-adjusting jacket and self-lacing sneakers from the year 2015. With one head wearing a rainbow-colored cap, the figure comes with alternate heads and hands, along with some other accessories. Naturally, that includes Marty's familiar pink hoverboard that he rides in some of the most memorable scenes from Back to the Future Part 2. This Marty figure also comes with a futuristic Pepsi and the case that it comes in, straight from the scene where he walks into a retro cafe while visiting the future.

A few other goodies are soon arriving as well, as an additional line of 6-inch figures based on Back to the Future: The Animated Series has also been revealed. Dubbed the "Toony Classics" set, the series includes Marty McFly, Biff Tannen, and Doc Brown with Einstein. They each come with accessories as well, with goggles and a remote control for Doc and Einstein, a hoverboard and guitar with strap for Marty, and an alternate head for Biff. Finally, a 6-inch diecast metal replica of Doc's time machine rounds out the lot, carrying the usual NECA-quality detail and featuring rolling wheels.

The Back to the Future figures are listed with shipping dates for August and September 2020. However, pre-orders for the figures are now live from various retailers online. You can read more information about these figures and see more photos by going to the official website for NECA.