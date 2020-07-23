Can you imagine how much more rad the adventures of Marty McFly and Doc would have been if their time-traveling Delorean had turned out to be a shape-changing Autobot as well? Such is the completely bonkers and completely awesome idea behind an upcoming four-part comic series crossover between Back to The Future and written by Cavan Scott and illustrated by Juan Samu, with the first issue scheduled to debut in October. The official synopsis for the series lets readers know Marty just got an awesome new ally against Biff.

"In the debut issue, Marty McFly returns from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better Hill Valley... that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown's time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons. With one small mistake, Marty finds himself once again thrust into action to unravel a Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future... now with the help of a new converting time machine, the Autobot called Gigawatt!"

While both technically belong to the same genre of kid-friendly sci-fi, Back to the Future and Transformers do not really have much of an overlap when it comes to story and themes. Back to the Future is the simple tale of a teenager named Marty accidentally using his genius scientist friend's time machine to go back into the past, where he becomes the object of a crush on the part of his mother, who is the same age as him at that point. Then Marty must find a way to get his parents together in the past, give the idea of a show-stopping hit to legendary singer Chuck Berry, and make it safely back to the future, which happens to be his present.

On the other hand, Transformers deals with a group of aliens called Autobots who happen to be made of an alien metal, with the ability to create unlimited weapons and ammunition out of their body parts, and disguise themselves as ordinary vehicles when the need arises. Pitted against the Autobots are the devious Decepticons, intent on enslaving Earth and gaining the power of the All-spark.

While the Transformers frequently indulge in planet-ending warfare, Marty and Doc Brown are used to dealing with considerably lower stakes, where the biggest loss would be Marty disappearing from his timeline, rather than the planet blowing apart. So it can be safe to say that most of the heavy-lifting in terms of action will be done by the newly-minted Autobot named Gigawatt.

If the comic series is a success, we might get to see Doc and Marty set out on further adventure down the line where they meet ever more characters from other iconic pop culture properties in the kind of crossovers that fans have been clamoring for for years, such as getting together with The Doctor from Doctor Who to swap notes about time traveling. Or running into Rick and Morty in one of their infinite/parallel/interdimensional realities and wondering why they looked so familiar.