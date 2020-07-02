The robots in disguise are crossing over with one of the most beloved movies of all time. Hasbro has announced a new partnership with Universal and Amblin Entertainment that has resulted in an epic crossover. Transformers / Back to the Future brings the two iconic franchises together for the first time. To commemorate the occasion, a brand new robot named Gigawatt, modeled after Doc Brown's famed DeLorean, has been revealed as both a toy and part of a new comic book series from IDW.

Gigawatt was revealed in several images shared via the official Transformers Instagram account. The converting time machine robot blends iconography from both franchises seamlessly. The figure stands at 5.5 inches in Robot mode and can convert to Time Machine mode in 17 steps. It also includes a blaster and whip antennae as accessories. The toy, which is available for pre-order at Walmart, features movie-inspired details, including Doc Brown-style goggles, a flux capacitor chest piece and time circuits. In time machine mode, the gullwing doors open and wheels rotate from vertical to horizontal to produce a hovering effect, much like the one at the end of Back to the Future.

In addition to the Gigawatt figure, IDW will publish a four-part Transformers / Back to the Future comic book miniseries. The cover art for the first issue has been revealed, which sees Marty McFly and Doc Brown encountering Gigawatt as they look on in surprise. A synopsis for the first issue has been revealed as well, which reads as follows.

"Marty McFly has just returned to his home sweet home, Hill Valley 1985, and everything's looking up... that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown's time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons! With one small mistake, Marty finds himself thrust into adventure to stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future... all with the help of a new time machine: the Autobot, Gigawatt!"

The crossover is taking place in honor of the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the 1985 blockbuster remains one of the most beloved movies in cinema history. Transformers, meanwhile, has become a multi-billion dollar franchise, largely thanks to the live-action movies. A new anime trilogy, War for Cybertron, is set to debut on Netflix this summer as well.

Gigawatt is available now for pre-order at Walmart currently. But there are only 1,985 pieces available that feature an exclusive, limited edition numbered package, which honors the 35th anniversary of Back to the Future's original release date, July 3, 1985. A second variant release of the figure will be available on October 1, 2020, via HasbroPulse.com, in addition to select retailers around the world. Transformers / Back to the Future #1 will hit stands on October 1 as well. Be sure to check out the images from the Transformers Instagram for yourself.