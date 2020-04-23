Great Scott! The Back to The Future trilogy will be available for Netflix subscribers to stream starting on May 1. Currently, and quite curiously, only Back to the Future Part III is available on the streaming service. The company recently announced what titles are debuting next month, with both Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II are part of May's offerings. This will bring arguably one of the greatest trilogies of all time to a major streaming service at a time when quite a few of us have some extra time to kill.

BACK TO THE FUTURE + BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II



(on Netflix in the US on May 1) pic.twitter.com/5wEH9dEIQH — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 22, 2020

Back to the Future is arguably one of the most beloved movies ever made. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, it was released in 1985 and went on to become a smashing box office success. With a cast led by Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown, the time traveling tale paved the way for two sequels, 1989's Back to the Future Part II and 1990's Back to the Future Part III. While the sequels didn't quite match the level of arguable blockbuster perfection as the original, they are both classics in their own right as well.

The original centers on Marty McFly who travels back to the '50s after his scientist friend Doc Brown has an experiment go terribly wrong. This results in Marty traversing time in a DeLorean that has been turned into a time machine. He emerges in his home town of Hilly Valley where he comes across younger versions of his parents, played by Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover. Unfortunately, Marty has altered the timeline and must ensure that his parents still fall in love, or he will erase himself from the history books.

Back to the Future Part II sees Marty and Doc traveling to the far future of 2015 only to find that Hill Valley has been altered, and not for the better. The sequel famously attempted to predict what 2015 would look like and, unfortunately, didn't exactly nail it. We are still without hoverboards and flying cars. Back to the Future Part III took things in an entirely different direction, bringing the duo to the old west for an adventure where Marty has to save Doc from getting murdered.

Right before this Netflix news, Back to the Future started making headlines again as many on social media were defending it as a perfect movie. But that brought up an old plot hole, with people having a hard time believing that Marty's parents wouldn't remember he was the one that brought them together. However, screenwriter Bob Gale offered an explanation to help clear things up.

As for Back to the Future 4? Members of the cast have expressed interest at various points over the years, but it is no closer to happening, so far as we know. Though, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland did recently reveal that there were some conversations held in regards to him possibly starring in a remake. But Holland, thankfully, didn't seem the least bit interested. Feel free to check out the announcement from the Netflix Film Twitter account.