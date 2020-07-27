We're going back in time this October. What better way to celebrate Back to The Future day than with the ultimate 4K collection, featuring all three movies and hours of special features. Doc, Marty and the rest of Hill Valley's most infamous residents have never looked so good. Universal Pictures confirmed the release today, offering a first look at this coveted set for the sci-fi comedy classic.

"Great Scott! In 1985, Director Robert Zemeckis, Executive Producer Steven Spielberg and Producer/Screenwriter Bob Gale embarked on a three-part journey through time that broke box-office records worldwide and catapulted Back to the Future into one of the most beloved trilogies in motion picture history."

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment celebrates the 35th Anniversary of the groundbreaking first film with Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on October 20, 2020 - just in time to celebrate Back to the Future Day on October 21! This collection is loaded with bonus material including a bonus disc that comes with over an hour of brand-new content such as rare audition footage from Hollywood stars Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise and C. Thomas Howell, a tour of the film's props and memorabilia hosted by co-writer/producer Bob Gale, a sneak peek at the new musical show, and a special episode of the popular YouTube Series "Could You Survive The Movies?"

Join Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and a time traveling DeLorean for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum!

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will include all three movies in collectible discbook packaging plus a bonus disc including all-new bonus content. For the first time, the past, present and future collide in eye-popping Ultra HD resolution for a time-traveling celebration. New 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ deliver the highest quality picture, more colors than ever before, and immersive, multi-dimensional sound. From filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, this unforgettable 35th anniversary collection features hours of bonus features and is an unrivaled trilogy that stands the test of time making this a must-own for everyone's movie library. All three Back to the Future films will also be available on 4K Ultra HD digitally for the first time ever and Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will also be available on DVD.

Three premium collections will be available at select retailers for a limited time only:

Back to the Future 35TH Anniversary Trilogy Limited Edition Gift Set: Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica (Amazon Exclusive).

Back to the Future 35TH Anniversary Trilogy Limited Edition Gift Set (Blu-ray™): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica (Target Exclusive).

Back to the Future 35TH Anniversary Trilogy Limited Edition Gift Set (4K UHD): Includes three newly designed steelbooks (Best Buy Exclusive).

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will be available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack, which includes 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, & Digital Code and on Blu-ray™ which includes the Blu-ray™ & Digital Code.

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy bonus DISC FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™:

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW): Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities including Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise and C. Thomas Howel.

The Hollywood Museum Goes Back to the Future (NEW) - Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films' props and memorabilia.

Back to the Future The Musical Behind the Scenes (NEW) - Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings: Cast and Creative Q&A, Original Songs: 'Gotta Start Somewhere' and 'Put Your Mind To It'.

Could You Survive The Movies? Back to the Future (NEW) - Explore the magic and science of Back to the Future and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series.

Message from Doc Brown: Doc Brown Saves the World

OutaTime: Restoring the DeLorean

Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Script, Casting Marty McFly, Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown, The DeLorean Time Machine, Building Hill Valley, Prepping for the "Johnny B. Goode" Scene, The Score, Rushing the Cut, The Legacy.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series: Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1) and Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1).

BACK TO THE FUTURE bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available): Peanut Brittle, "Pinch Me", Doc's Personal Belongings, "She's Cheating", Darth Vader (Extended Version), "Hit Me George", "You Got a Permit?", The Phone Booth.

Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning...

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go

Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time

Archival Featurettes: he Making of Back to the Future, Making the Trilogy: Chapter One, Back to the Future Night.

Michael J. Fox Q&A: How He Got the Role, The Character of Doc, Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time, Shooting Back to the Future II and III Together, DeLoreans, Special FX and Stunts, The Appeal of Back to the Future, Shooting Back to the Future.

Behind the Scenes

Huey Lewis and the News "The Power of Love" Music Video

Theatrical Teaser Trailer

Join Team Fox

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

Back to the Future II bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies

The Physics of Back to the Future with Dr. Michio Kaku

Archival Featurettes

Behind the Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

Back to the Future III bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available)

Tales from The Future: Third Time's the Charm [FEATURED BONUS]

Tales from THE FUTURE: The Test of Time [FEATURED BONUS]

Archival Featurettes

Behind the Scenes

ZZ Top "Doubleback" Music Video

FAQs About the Trilogy

Theatrical Trailer

Back to the Future: The Ride

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton