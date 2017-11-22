Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been accused of raping Melissa Schuman of the girl group Dream. She wrote in a blog post that she was "forced to engage in an act" against her will. She also said that the Backstreet Boy took her virginity. In a statement, Carter has claimed that he is "shocked and saddened" by the accusations and maintains that the sexual relationship was consensual. He went on to say that the two have worked on projects after the alleged attack took place.

Melissa Schuman alleges that Nick Carter raped her when she was 18-years old and he was 22-years old. In her blogpost, she mentions that the two were cast in a TV movie at the same time and that he invited her over to his place to party. Schuman explains that she was newly single at the time and brought her roommate with her to go hangout with Carter and one of his friends at his apartment in Santa Monica, saying that Carter was "charismatic." She also remembered that the place was barely furnished and had a video game console that Nick Carter and his friend were playing on when she and her friend arrived.

Melissa Schuman also alleges that Nick Carter gave her and her friend drinks that night. She refers to Carter as the "abuser" and called it a casual hangout and thought nothing of it when the Backstreet Boy invited her to his room to check out the new music that he was working on. Schuman explains.

"He went to his computer and started to play the music he was working on, he turned off the light and we sat there in the computer light listening to his new stuff. And naturally we started to kiss. He was aware that I was a virgin and that I held to religious conservative christian values. I was vocal about this. Everyone knew about this, including those who repped me."

Schuman goes into much greater detail about the assault in her post. At the time, she says, she was a virgin and that Carter took her virginity against her will. Though she considered taking legal action, Nick Carter's power at the time discouraged her. She reports eventually losing interest in and leaving the music industry altogether.

In response, Nick Carter said that he was surprised and caught off guard by Melissa Schuman's accusations that he raped her. The singer maintains that everything that happened between them was purely consensual. Carter explains.

"Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."

This isn't the first time that Nick Carter has been accused of sexual assault. Just last month, another woman claimed to have had a very similar experience with the singer back in 2006. It has also been alleged that he physically abused Paris Hilton back when they were dating in the early 2000s.

The news of Nick Carter's alleged behavior are the latest to arise after the Harvey Weinstein scandal at the beginning of October. Since then, many men in positions of power have been accused of sexual misconduct in all forms of entertainment, sports, and politics. Melissa Schuman has yet to respond to Nick Carter's claims that they had a consensual sexual relationship. You can read more about Schuman's accusations via Melissa Schuman's Blog, but as a warning, it is very graphic.