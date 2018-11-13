Sylvester Stallone has his eighth Rocky movie coming to theaters this November with Creed II, and he is currently shooting Rambo 5. Somehow, he's managed to find time to come up with a new character called Sykes, a local detective hurrying to stop a psychotic bank robber and his new accomplices. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for Backtrace.

Some crimes never let you go. That's the enthralling tagline for Backtrace, which teams Ryan Guzman, Sylvester Stallone and Matthew Modine in a thrill-a-minute action crime drama that looks unrelenting. Coming from Lionsgate Premiere, the movie will hit theaters very soon. It's playing screens across the country on December 14. It will also get a simultaneous release On Demand.

After suffering a brain injury from a bank heist gone wrong, MacDonald (Matthew Modine) develops amnesia and is put into a prison psychiatric ward. Following his seventh year in evaluation, he is coerced by an inmate and a ward doctor (Ryan Guzman and Meadow Williams) to break out of prison and injected with a serum that forces him to relive the life he's forgotten. MacDonald must now elude a local detective (Sylvester Stallone), a toughened FBI agent (Christopher McDonald) and the drug's dangerous side effects in order to recover the stolen money all while confronting his past.

Action legend and three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone (including Best Actor, Rocky, 1976) costars with Ryan Guzman (TV's Pretty Little Liars, Notorious), Meadow Williams (Reach Me,The Intruders), Christopher McDonald (Quiz Show, Terminal Velocity) and Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket, Stranger Things) in Backtrace, a riveting crime thriller that hinges on memory, fury, and betrayal.

Also appearing in the movie are Colin Egglesfield, Lydia Hull, Tyler Jon Olson, Sergio Rizzuto, and Swen Temmel. The hot action is directed by Brian A. Miller, who is working off a script written by Mike Maples. The movie is produced by: Randall Emmett, p.g.a.; George Furla, p.g.a.; Mark Stewart; Ambyr Childers and Matt Luber.

Sylvester Stallone gets to fire quite a few rounds in this action-packed trailer. It's been a while since we got to see him take on the role of a detective. He last played one in the 2012 crime thriller Bullet to the Head. Stallone is quite busy at the moment shooting Rambo 5 which is being called Last Blood. In the sequel, Rambo has retired to a ranch, where he is working as a cowboy. He will be called back into action to save a young woman from a Mexican sex trafficking ring. That's not the only iconic character he's taking on. This Thanksgiving, Sly will return as iconic boxer Rocky Balboa to help the son of his friend face down a family legacy in the ring. It should all be quite exciting

Shortly after Creed 2 hits theaters, Stallone fans will be treated to Backtrace. We get a look at the first trailer and poster here direct from Lionsgate.