We certainly haven't seen the last of Fennec Shand in the Star Wars universe. Actress Ming-Na Wen, who portrays the character in The Mandalorian, has confirmed that she is reprising the role for the upcoming animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The show serves as a sequel to The Clone Wars and will center on the group of troopers of the same name.

Recently, as part of Disney's massive investor day presentation, the first trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch was released. There is a moment in the trailer that shows someone who looks quite a bit like Fennec Shand, who we first met in The Mandalorian season 1. Now, Ming-Na Wen has confirmed that it is indeed her character, albeit a bit younger, given the story's place in the timeline. And Wen will be back to play the bounty hunter. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Do you know how long I've had to keep silent about Fennec coming back? This is the first time I've been able to talk about it! Dave [Filoni], if you wanted to keep it a secret you shouldn't have put me in the trailer! Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec! It's a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I'm thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

Dave Filoni has been one of the chief creative minds at Lucasfilm for more than a decade, studying under George Lucas during the production of The Clone Wars. Now, Filoni has expanded his role greatly, teaming up with Jon Favreak for The Mandalorian and several other shows coming down the pipeline, such as Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. As for how Fennec Shand will fit into the new animated series, that remains to be seen. Whatever the case, Ming-Na Wen is simply thrilled to be a part of the franchise.

"I used to pray to god, Buddha, and the Force because that's how much a belief it was for me. It was a religious experience for me. No small thing! No small connection there...I've been part of the [fandom] family for so many decades that now to actually be in the family is pretty crazy."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch centers on an elite and experimental group of clones. They are now finding their way through the rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. The Bad Batch is a unique squad of clones who differ genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, and each possess a singular exceptional skill, making them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Meanwhile, Fennec has been teaming up with Boba Fett and Mando in The Mandalorian season 2, which is gearing up for its season finale. Star Wars: The Bad Batch does not yet have a premiere date set but is expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2021. This news comes to us via StarWars.com.