Bad Ben has accumulated a hardcore cult following over the course of eight terrifying supernatural thrillers, created and directed by one man working mostly by himself in a house he bought at auction. Meet Nigel Bach, the mastermind behind the sometimes terrifying, sometimes hilarious Steelmanville Road legacy. Just in time for Halloween, Bach has done it again. He is unleashing Bad Ben: Benign, the ninth installment in the ongoing horror series, this October. We recently caught up with Bach to discover the magic behind the mayhem for a special look at this latest chapter in the haunted house franchise that has racked up millions of views since debuting back in 2016.

Paulington James Christensen III contacted Nigel Bach with his trusty ouija board, and the pair agreed to meet for a spooky Zoom seance that included the ghost of Paulingon's old podcast co-host Sean Mantooth, making his first appearance at Movieweb in over a decade. Turns out Mantooth is a huge Nigel Bach fan and wanted to get in on the fun. The trio discuss the latest Bad Ben sequel, the meaning behind the title, a possible TV series spin-off for Nigel's onscreen persona Tom Riley, and what it takes to make a Steelmanville sequel (yes, he discloses the budget).

Bad Ben: Benign is the latest in the cult favorite found footage horror series from director Nigel Bach. Arriving October 26 from Breaking Glass Pictures, Bad Ben: Benign picks up where we left off as Tom Riley wanders out of the woods behind his home on Steelmanville Road, where he once again finds himself dealing with evil forces and possibly the most powerful demon he has ever faced!

Bad Ben: Benign will be available on DVD and VOD, platforms including iTunes/Apple TV, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Vimeo, and through local cable & satellite providers. With millions of views for films 1-8, and fans around the world, Bad Ben is the brainchild of director Nigel Bach, who single-handedly created the series in 2016.

"I pitched my ideas to dozens of producers and many were interested but it went nowhere. For years, I tried it their way and nothing happened. Finally, I decided to just do it myself. Bad Ben worked because I did it my way."

Since 2016, the Bad Ben series has seen eight installments, including:

Bad Ben

Steelmanville Road

Badder Ben

Bad Ben: The Mandela Effect

The Crescent Moon Clown

Bad Ben: The Way In

Bad Ben: The Haunted Highway

Bad Ben: Pandemic

Said Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass.

"Nigel Bach is an inspiration to filmmakers everywhere. His creativity, talent, and determination helped him single-handedly create a beloved horror series. We're thrilled to have teamed with him to help distribute Bad Ben."

The entire Bad Ben series can be found here.