Breaking Glass Pictures is set to release Bad Ben: Benign, starring Nigel Bach in the 9th installment in the beloved found footage horror series Bad Ben. Bad Ben: Benign begins right where we left off, as Tom Riley wanders out of the woods behind his home on Steelmanville Road. The evil has been there before the house even existed. What does the evil dwelling have in store for Tom?

Tom must climb through the window to get inside his house. He is baffled by objects in the house that aren't his, things moving on their own, and soon finds himself dealing with evil forces that cause him to rely on the help of others to try and figure out once and for all how to rid the house of evil...including the most powerful demon he has ever faced!

With millions of views for films 1-8, and fans around the world, Bad Ben is the brainchild of director Nigel Bach, who single-handedly created the series in 2016. "I pitched my ideas to dozens of producers and many were interested but it went nowhere. For years, I tried it their way and nothing happened", said Bach. "Finally, I decided to just do it myself. Bad Ben worked because I did it my way."

Bad Ben

Steelmanville Road

Badder Ben

Bad Ben: The Mandela Effect

The Crescent Moon Clown

Bad Ben: The Way In

Bad Ben: The Haunted Highway

Bad Ben: Pandemic

The series starts off with Bad Ben. "Tom Riley thought he was getting the deal of a lifetime when he bought a house below market value at a Sheriff's sale. He invested every penny he had with the plan of flipping the home for a profit. Once he owned it, however, he noticed strange happenings, all of which were captured on 21 surveillance cameras located throughout the home inside and out. At first he thought people were breaking in, but he soon realized he was dealing with something paranormal."

Bad Ben ﻿was followed by Steelmanville Road, that tells the tale of Rachael Harris and her husband Matt. They move into their new home, only to experience a barrage of paranormal, and increasingly aggressive, activity. Badder Ben concerns a team of paranormal investigators who return to the Steelmanville Road property to make a documentary about what happened there. ﻿ Bad Ben: The Mandela Effect﻿, The Crescent Moon Clown﻿, Bad Ben: The Way In﻿, Bad Ben: The Haunted Highway, and Bad Ben: Pandemic ﻿follow in the series leading up to our new installment. Find out if Tom can finally rid his house of the evil that dwells within!

"Nigel Bach is an inspiration to filmmakers everywhere", said Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass. "His creativity, talent, and determination helped him single-handedly create a beloved horror series. We're thrilled to have teamed with him to help distribute Bad Ben."

Bad Ben: Benign will be released October 26 on iTunes Apple TV, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, and through local cable and satellite providers. You can also show the world your Bad Ben love by sporting one of these cool tees or snagging the film poster only at BadBen.com.