Bad Boys for Life is enjoying its second weekend in a row at number one after earning $34 million. Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen made its box office debut, but it couldn't keep up with the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starring sequel. The Bad Boys franchise is on fire after already hitting over $120 million domestically and $159.6 million globally in only two weeks in theaters. Bad Boys 4 is already in active development, which should come as no surprise.

Sam Mendes' World War I movie 1917 was able to hold on to the number two spot at this weekend's box office after bringing in $15.8 million. The movie has been in wide release for three weeks now and is an Academy Award frontrunner. At number three is Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle, which was able to bring in $12.5 million. To date, the family movie has only been able to generate just over $91 million globally and is looking to take a pretty big loss for the studio when all is said and done.

The Gentlemen took the fourth position this weekend after bringing in $11 million. The action comedy is seen as a return to form for Guy Ritchie and it boasts an all-star cast led by Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Henry Golding. Jumanji: The Next Level was able to take the fifth spot, with $7.9 million. While the Dwayne Johnson-starring action comedy has not been able to match the success of the last installment, it has been a steady earner ever since its release late last year.

The Turning also debuted this weekend and it took the sixth spot with $7.3 million. While the thriller received an F grade from CinemaScore, it was still able to have a larger opening than Cats, which is saying something. The Rise of Skywalker fell down to number seven this weekend after taking in an additional $5.1 million. The final installment in the Skywalker Saga has also failed to capture the box office success of the last installment, though it has already crossed the $1 billion mark.

Greta Gerwig's take on Little Women has been a steady earner at the box office and took the eighth spot this weekend with $4.7 million. The adaptation is nearing the $100 million mark domestically and has brought in over $138 million globally. Just Mercy was able to take the ninth position this weekend after generating $4 million. Rian Johnson's Knives Out, which rounded out the top 10 after taking in $3.6 million, has now crossed $150 million domestically with a global total of $286.8 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

