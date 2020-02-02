For the third weekend in a row, Bad Boys for Life has claimed the top spot at the box office. The long-awaited sequel has given a major boost to the January numbers and has been a much-needed hit for Sony. On the other side of the fence, the weekend's newcomers arrived with mixed results, as Gretel & Hansel will go down as a modest success and The Rhythm Section bombs in a big, bad way.

Bad Boys for Life, which sees the return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to the franchise, earned another $17.7 million at the box office. The third entry in the buddy-cop series has now earned $148 million domestically and $290.7 million globally. Given its $90 million production budget, that makes this a nice win for Sony and should see them eager to get both Smith and Lawrence back on board for Bad Boys 4, which is already in the works, sooner rather than later.

1917, which looks to be the frontrunner to win Best Picture at the Oscars next weekend, took the number two spot with $9.7 million. It has now earned $249 million worldwide and, if it does go on to take home some major awards next weekend, it could have legs for weeks to come. The WWI epic from director Sam Mendes has been a bright spot for Universal Pictures, as they've suffered a pair of major financial disappointments in recent months with both Cats and Dolittle. Though, Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle did take the number three spot with $7.7 million this weekend. Still, it's only grossed $55.2 million domestically against a massive $175 million budget. Bombs away.

Coming in at number four was the horror flick Gretel and Hansel. In its debut, the Oz Perkins' adaptation of the famed Grimm fairytale made just over $6.05 million. While that's not a huge start, the movie cost just $6 million to produce, so as long as it doesn't fall off the face of the Earth in the weeks to come, it can still turn a profit for Orion Pictures. Word of mouth may not be a big help here, as it holds a 56 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go against a very poor 20 percent audience rating.

Rounding out the top five is Guy Ritchie's latest, The Gentlemen, which brought in just over $6 million. It has earned $48.4 million worldwide so far and, if things continue to go well, it could become something of a sleeper hit. Lastly, the weekend's other big new release, The Rhythm Section, which stars Blake Lively and Jude Law, came in below projections and brought in just $2.8 million. That puts it in the ten spot for the weekend and, considering its reported $50 million budget, that's nothing shy of a disaster. Be sure to check out the full weekend box office results below. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Bad Boys for Life 2 1917 3 Dolittle 4 Gretel & Hansel 5 The Gentlemen 6 Jumanji: The Next Level 7 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 8 The Turning 9 Little Women 10 The Rhythm Section