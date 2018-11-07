Nicky Jam was recently in Los Angeles to try out for a movie, which could have been Bad Boys 3. The reggaeton artist was asked what he was doing in town, but he would neither confirm nor deny that he was there to work with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The highly anticipated sequel was officially announced by the reuniting duo late last week on social media, sending fans into a frenzy who have been waiting for over a decade to see Bad Boys 3.

Nicky Jam previously appeared in 2017's XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, alongside Vin Diesel, so he has some action acting chops. Jam claimed that he was out West for a possible job opportunity. He explains.

"I actually came her because I'm doing a casting for a movie. I don't want to say the movie yet because I don't want to mess it up."

The interviewer then asked if he was trying out for Bad Boys 3 because of his close relationship with Will Smith. Jam said, "you a smart guy." The interviewer asked if he was playing a drug dealer in the sequel, but Jam wouldn't budge. While not a full confirmation, it certainly seems that Jam might have a part in the movie.

Nicky Jam and Will Smith collaborated earlier this year for the FIFA World Cup anthem, "Live It Up," and they have been friends for a while. Jam is one of the top Latino hip hop artists, having won top Latin album of the year at the Billboard Music awards this year. He started making music when he was a kid in Puerto Rico, releasing his first album when he was just 14-years old. The artist continues to dominate the charts all over the world, collaborating with some of hip hop's biggest names, like Drake and Will Smith.

As for other possible stars for Bad Boys 3, Gabrielle Union has revealed that she's very interested in returning. She appeared in the second installment as the younger sister to Martin Lawrence's character and the love interest of Will Smith's character. She was supposed to star in the television spin-off based on the franchise, but it was canceled. The show was called LA's Finest, which was going to co-star Jessica Alba and it was canceled due to money issues. A pilot was shot, but it has been shelved indefinitely.

For now, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are the only confirmed actors for Bad Boys 3. However, it wouldn't be a shock to see Gabrielle Union and Nicky Jam make appearances when the movie hits theaters in 2020. Filming is set to begin early next year, so we should get some behind-the-scenes pictures really soon, which could reveal other casting news. The interview with Nicky Jam was originally conducted by TMZ on the streets of Los Angeles.