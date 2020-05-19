Action fans are still buzzing from this year's long-awaited sequel Bad Boys for Life. Well, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have now revealed that the movie almost had a darkly tragic alternate ending that could very well have killed that buzz.

The finale that was seen in theaters featured an emotional showdown between Will Smith's Mike Lowery, Kate del Castillo's Isabel Aretas, and Jacob Scipio's Armando Aretas, who has, spoiler alert, just discovered that Mike is his father. The climax culminates in Isabel shooting Armando by mistake in an attempt to shoot Mike, before being killed before she can take another, more successful shot. Armando is then sent to prison having not been fatally wounded.

Whilst the reveal of Armando's parentage was always intended to be in the movie, El Arbi has recently described a different, more tragic conclusion.

"When she sees that all is lost, she wants to jump into the fire willingly, and she wants to take Mike Lowrey with her. Because, you know, she thinks the son is dead, so let's all die together. That was a version that was pretty epic and pretty Greek tragedy. It was too much, maybe [but] we'll never know."

This alternate ending certainly sounds very "Greek tragedy" inspired, and though it is interesting to hear that the directors even considered going down this route, it may well have jarred with the high-octane action movie that preceded it.

Fallah then elaborated on what helped them reach the climax that they eventually did, explaining that the ending changed a lot from that original version they read in the Bad Boys 3 script earlier on.

"We had all these different endings, and then with the editing, we used test audiences. You always try to have the feedback of the audience to see which ending was the best. And we got elements of every ending and put them all together."

Bad Boys for Life picks up with Miami Detectives Eugene "Mike" Lowrey and Marcus Miles Burnett. When the wife and son of a Mexican drug lord embark on a vengeful quest to kill all those involved in his trial and imprisonment, including Mike Lowrey, the bickering detectives must team up with AMMO, a special tactical squad, to bring the culprits to justice. The old-school, wisecracking cops must soon learn to get along with their new elite counterparts if they are to take down the vicious cartel that threatens their lives.

Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil & Bilall and written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, and Joe Carnahan. The movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Thomas Brag, and Joe Pantoliano.

The third installment has seen massive success, both critically and financially, bringing in $419 million at the worldwide box office. The movie was widely praised by critics and is considered by both critics and fans to be the best movie so far in the franchise. Currently, there are plans being put in place for a fourth follow-up, though you may have to wait a little while for it. This comes to us from Digital Spy.