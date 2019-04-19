That's a wrap! Bad Boys for Life has officially wrapped filming, with stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirming the news, while taking some time to celebrate. It's been nearly 25 years since the original entry in this franchise first hit theaters, and this sequel has been in the works for a very long time. After a great many speed bumps, several different filmmakers and quite a few false starts, the next installment is finally in the can.

Will Smith took to Instagram to confirm that filming on Bad Boys 3 has officially finished. The actor shared an image of himself alongside his co-star and friend Martin Lawrence. The pair are sitting in folding chairs, umbrellas in hand, for shade, with Mexico serving as the backdrop behind them. Smith had this to say in the caption provided with the photo.

"That's a Wrap! Bad Boys For Life, Ciudad de México. Now hand me a Margarita and a pack of tropical fruit bubblicious."

Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey haven't been together on screen together since 2003's Bad Boys 2. So this is long overdue. Bad Boys for Life will see the duo teaming up once again to take on a deadly drug cartel after Mike gets on their radar in a bad way, putting his life in danger. Martin Lawrence shared the same photo to his Twitter account and also confirmed that filming has wrapped.

"Bad Boys. It's a wrap! #teammartymar #badboysforlife #history"

This franchise originated with Michael Bay in 1995. The director helmed the first two installments of the franchise, yet he did not return for this one. Not even as a producer, as far as we know. He's currently working on 6 Underground for Netflix. Instead, the up-and-coming duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were tapped to direct the long-gestating project after several different filmmakers had spent time developing the project over the years. Joe Carnahan (The Grey) most notably spent a good deal of time on a version of the movie that never came to pass. The cast also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Joe Pantoliano, Charles Melton, Kate del Castillo, DJ Khaled, Happy Anderson, and Paola Nunez.

Michael Bay's first two installments were a slightly mixed bag, in some ways. The first movie was a major hit, bringing in $141 million worldwide at the box office, working from a comparatively small $19 million budget. Bad Boys 2, meanwhile, is celebrated for its insane action and made $273 million. Though, it cost much more to produce at $130 million. Still, the demand has been there for some time from certain moviegoers who want to see another team-up with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. They're going to get their wish when Bad Boys for Life hits theaters on January 17, 2020. Be sure to check out the posts from Martin Lawrence's Twitter and Will Smith's Instagram below.

