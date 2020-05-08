Bad Boys 4 is currently being written and, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the chances are good we will see Mike and Marcus back together once more. Bad Boys for Life was released earlier this year, bringing the franchise back to the big screen after nearly two decades away. Sony Pictures was quite happy with the results, which is motivating them to get Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to return in another sequel sooner rather than later.

Jerry Bruckheimer returned to produce Bad Boys for Life, which, as it stands, is the highest-grossing movie, by a wide margin, of 2020. Granted, it is benefiting from a serious lack of competition, but the results motivated Sony to start getting a fourth entry together back in January. Now, Bruckheimer has explained where they are at in the process in a recent interview. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team, and then through the editing process and filming process... We put together, along with their help, a movie that's very satisfying for the audience, and we'd like to do it again, and I think they'd like us to do it again. We're currently working on a draft for the fourth one."

Chris Bremmer, who worked on Bad Boys for Life, was brought back to pen Bad Boys 4. It is not yet clear if directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will return, but that seems highly probable. Despite the production shutdown, it sounds like work is continuing for the time being. Jerry Bruckheimer's tone here is quite positive, which is good news for those who want to see where the franchise goes from here. And the door was left wide open for a continuation.

spoilers ahead for those who didn't see Bad Boys for Life yet, but the movie ended with Will Smith's Mike Lowrey learning that he had a son, Armando (Jacob Scipio), who happened to be a dangerous murdering drug kingpin. A mid-credits scene reveals that Mike has worked out some sort of deal to get Armando out of jail to do some good. This seemingly set the table for Bad Boys 4, which would be a team-up, most likely bringing back AMMO, the special division of the Miami Police Department we were introduced to in Bad Boys for Life.

Aside from earning an impressive $419 million at the global box office, Bad Boys for Life was received surprisingly well by critics. Whenever studios can resume normal business, one has to imagine a sequel is going to be a top priority for Sony. Based on what we're hearing from Jerry Bruckheimer, it feels safe to assume we won't be waiting another 17 years between installments. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.