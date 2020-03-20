Yet another blockbuster will be making its way home early, courtesy of the folks at Sony Pictures. Bad Boys for Life will be arriving on digital platforms a bit sooner than expected starting on March 31. The sequel will be available to rent or purchase via digital retailers. Though, this is much closer to what might be considered a typical theatrical window, since the movie first hit theaters on January 17. That means there will be 74 days between its theatrical debut and its on demand arrival.

Sony has revealed that Bad Boys for Life will be available on VOD starting March 31, which will bring one of the biggest releases of the year home at an opportune time. Movie theaters all around the world, including in the U.S., are closed right now as a measure to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. With that, many people are stuck at home in search of entertainment. Studios have been doing their best to capitalize on the home video market, what with the global box office grinding to a halt.

While this particular release won't do much to shake-up the relationship between studios and movie theaters, it does pile on to the number of recent releases coming to digital early amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Universal Pictures officially opened the floodgates by releasing The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma, all very recent releases, on digital retailers to rent starting today for $19.99. Warner Bros. followed suit with Birds of Prey, The Way Back and The Gentlemen getting early at-home releases, alongside Sony's Bloodshot and Universal's Dolittle on March 24. Sony is also releasing Sonic the Hedgehog earlier than expected on digital starting March 31, with Lionsgate dropping I Still Believe on March 27.

Even Disney has gotten in on the action, with Frozen 2 dropping on Disney+ months ahead of its scheduled release. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also arrived on VOD a few days early and, more recently, Pixars' Onward dropped on digital platforms months early, with the animated flick arriving on Disney+ next month as well. The key difference here is that many of these movies never got a full shot at the box office. Bad Boys for Life, on the other hand, was an unexpectedly huge hit, grossing more than $400 million worldwide. Bad Boys 4 is already in early development.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence returned in the sequel, which was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The movie had been stuck in development hell for years, with Arbi and Fallah managing to finally crack the code. For those who are holding out for a physical copy, Bad Boys for Life will be hitting Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD at a later date from Sony Pictures. Those content to go the digital route can stream it starting March 31 from your preferred digital retailer of choice.