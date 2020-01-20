This weekend gave 2020 some early box office juice as Bad Boys for Life has posted a record-breaking opening. The long-awaited sequel, which brings back Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, earned $59.1 million over the weekend and, counting the MLK holiday grosses from Monday, it's expected to hit $73 million over the full four-day opening. That gives it the second-biggest January opening ever, behind the expansion of American Sniper. The Clint Eastwood war drama earned $107 million over the same four-day weekend in 2015.

However, American Sniper had already been out in limited release. That makes Bad Boys for Life the biggest ever January debut for a newly-released movie. Considering that analysts were projecting an opening in the $40 million neighborhood across the MLK weekend, which would have still been considered solid, this represents a huge box office win for Sony. Luckily, it means that Bad Boys 4 will almost certainly get moving sooner rather than later.

On the other side of the fence, we have Dolittle. Universal had high hopes for this one, as it was Robert Downey Jr.'s first movie following Avengers: Endgame. They decided to go big with the age-old tale of a man who can talk to animals. That didn't pan out. Though it finished in second place with $22.5 million through Sunday, with an anticipated $29.5 million through Monday, that is a brutal start for a movie with a $175 million production budget. Overseas, things aren't looking much better, as it's expected to finish under $60 million worldwide after its opening weekend.

Universal also is behind Cats, which flopped quite hard as well. So whoever was championing big-budget talking animal movies is assuredly going to be fired. On the plus side for the studio, 1917 had another great weekend following its big Golden Globes win. The Oscar hopeful World War I drama, directed by Sam Mendes, earned another $22.1 million through Sunday, falling just 40.2 percent from last weekend's expansion. As of this writing, it has earned $143.3 million worldwide and should still have legs for weeks to come.

On another positive note, a pair of blockbusters crossed major milestones. Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level earned another $9.6 million, which helped pushed it past the $700 million mark worldwide. The sequel now sits at $712 million globally. With that, we should expect to hear an announcement about Jumanji 4 very soon. Disney's Frozen 2 also added $3.7 million to its total and has crossed $1.4 billion worldwide. It was already the highest-grossing animated movie ever, so anything else at this point is just sweetening the pot.

Also of note; Underwater, the expensive Fox sci-fi/horror flick that opened to just $7 million last weekend, fell totally out of the top ten with just $3.6 million. This is one of the movies Fox produced prior to the Disney merger, which makes it yet another flop that the studio inherited as part of the deal. Be sure to check out the full weekend box office results below. This news comes to us via Box Office Mojo.

1 Bad Boys for Life 2 Dolittle 3 1917 4 Jumanji: The Next Level 5 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 6 Just Mercy 7 Little Women 8 Knives Out 9 Like a Boss 10 Frozen 2