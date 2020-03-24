The film industry has faced ongoing disruption over the past week, particularly when it comes to movies that were supposed to be hitting theaters in the near future. With many studios deciding to release their high-profile movies to digital platforms early, one such example is that of the action-comedy Bad Boys for Life, which will be available from March 31st. It has now also been revealed that the digital release, as well as the eventual release of the Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD will contain over 50 minutes of special features, as well as an alternate ending.

Of course, given the need to keep spoilers to an absolute minimum, no details about the Bad Boys for Life alternate ending have been provided. Considering how explosive the movie's theatrical ending was, it will be interesting to see how things differ in this version. Perhaps some characters who did not make it out of the theatrical cut alive will this time or vice versa? Or perhaps it is simply that the action unfolds slightly differently when compared to what we all saw on the big screen.

With regards to the rest of the special features that Bad Boys 3 will be providing on the Digital, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD releases, these include extended and alternate scenes and an easter egg tour guided by directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as the following featurettes: Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys for Life, Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes, and It's About Time, the latter of which delves into 25 years of Bad Boys history producer Jerry Bruckheimer and the cast and crew.

Hitting screens 17 years after 2003's Bad Boys II, this year's Bad Boys for Life saw the return of the bickering Miami detectives, with Will Smith's Mike Lowery and Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett investigating a string of murders tied to Mike Lowrey's troubled past. As well as the duo of Smith and Lawrence, Bad Boys for Life also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and a returning Joe Pantoliano as Captain Conrad Howard. The movie is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and was written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, and Joe Carnahan.

Bad Boys for Life did exceptionally well both critically and commercially, with the movie currently sitting at a 77 percent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 96 percent from audiences, making it the highest-ranked movie in the Bad Boys franchise so far. Commercially, Bad Boys for Life pulled in nearly $420 million worldwide off a $90 million budget, and thus is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2020.

With the stage set for a follow-up, it's hard to deny that they wasted the title Bad Boys 4 Life, there are many fans eager to watch the third installment once again and explore the various special features, easter eggs, and alternate ending. Bad Boys for Life comes from Sony Pictures.

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL BONUS MATERIALS

Extended & Alternate Scenes (Including an Alternate Ending)

Outtakes & Bloopers

Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys for Life

Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes

It's About Time: Go through 25 years of Bad Boys history with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the cast and crew

Easter Eggs: Directors Adil and Billal take us on a tour of a few of the Easter eggs and callbacks to earlier Bad Boys films

And more

DVD BONUS MATERIALS

Extended & Alternate Scenes

Outtakes & Bloopers

And more