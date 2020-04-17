Will Smith and Martin Lawrence discuss Bad Boys for Life in our exclusive clip from the Blu-ray and Digital release. For Lawrence, he wasn't sure if the long-awaited sequel was ever going to happen. Well, it did and the action-packed comedy earned over $400 million at the worldwide box office and earned a Certified Fresh rating by Rotten Tomatoes. It was released digitally on Digital March 31st and the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD will release on April 21st from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Bad Boys for Life brings even more laughs and thrilling action to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital, with over 50 minutes of special features, including an alternate ending from the movie's high-octane final showdown, all-new and extended scenes, outtakes and bloopers, Easter eggs, an exclusive peek at the making of the sequel and a look back at the first three installments of the hit franchise. The DVD also includes extended and alternate scenes, bloopers and more.

The original Bad Boys, Mike Lowry (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are back. After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike's life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Apparently, the scene where Marcus and Mike "breakup" was pitched by Smith over a decade ago.

Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel. As we learn in the Blu-ray extras clip, Bad Boys for Life was in the making for a long time. The idea was first talked about in 2009 and it took nearly a decade to get the ball officially rolling again with Smith pushing for it the whole time while juggling other projects.

Rounding out the Bad Boys for Life cast are Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Paola Nuñez (The Purge), Kate del Castillo (The Book of Life), award-winning recording artist Nicky Jam, and Bad Boys franchise veteran Joe Pantoliano. Bad Boys for Life has a runtime of approximately 124 minutes and is rated R for strong bloody violence, language throughout, sexual references, and brief drug use.

While it took a long time to get Bad Boys for Life off of the ground, it was all worth it. In addition to being a box office smash, it was also a movie that fans of the franchise were enthusiastic about. There are some pretty interesting twists that kept audiences in theaters on their toes, while giving them something to talk about after the credits rolled. Bad Boys for Life was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith and Doug Belgrad, executive produced by Chad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and James Lassiter and directed by Adil & Bilall. You can check out the exclusive clip from the Blu-ray edition above.