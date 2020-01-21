Michael Bay didn't return to direct Bad Boys for Life, at least not the whole movie anyway. Bay did, however, have a small cameo in the sequel and, as revealed by filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bay directed his cameo sequence personally. So, at the very least, the man who brought this franchise to life in the first place had a small hand in bringing it back after all these years.

The reveal was made by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in a recent interview in honor of Bad Boys for Life hitting theaters. While discussing how the Michael Bay cameo came to be, they revealed they had several ideas, but ultimately settled on him being the MC at Marcus' daughter's wedding. Here's what they had to say about it.

boldAdil El Arbi: We were looking for a cameo as a part that he'd play. Maybe it was a guy that was going to get killed in the movie? There are two places where we play ourselves in the movie. Bilall is hitting on Rita, and my car is getting stolen by Will [Smith]. So both of these scenes were options for Michael Bay.

Bilall Fallah: And then we had the idea of the MC. We were thinking, 'Okay, we got to make it a real Michael Bay shot.' So the camera goes 360 around him.

El Arbi: And he turns counterclockwise with the shot!

Bilall Fallah: So it's a real Michael Bay moment with Michael Bay. And he directed it himself. We were just, like, watching him direct his own shot.

Adil El Arbi: Yeah, of course! When Michael Bay is there on set. he just explains the steady camera, how to do it, and he knows how to turn. We didn't tell him anything... This shot will be studied in film school, because it's super meta!

Michael Bay was busy directing 6 Underground for Netflix and couldn't return when Bad Boys 3 finally got going. Fortunately, it seems there were no hard feelings and he at least brought a little bit of Bayhem flavor to the set. And, not for nothing, but based on the reactions so far, it seems Adil and Bilall did just fine.

The movie sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for the first time since Bad Boys II in 2003. Thus far, the sequel has earned $112 million worldwide after its record-breaking opening weekend at the box office during MLK weekend. Critics and audiences have responded kindly as well, which is why Bad Boys 4 is already in the works. With any luck, that means we won't be waiting another 17 years for the next one.

Bad Boys served as Michael Bay's feature directorial debut. Released in 1995, the action flick, produced for a modest $23 million, grossed $141 million worldwide. Bad Boys II upped the action, and the budget, in a big way, on its way to $273 million worldwide. This news comes to us via CinemaBlend.