The first Bad Boys for Life poster has arrived. While the trailer was more or less what you'd expect from the Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), the poster is pretty melancholy. Smith and Lawrence are front and center with their heads down like they're paying respects at a funeral against a stark white background. This is the complete opposite of the fun trailer, which was recently released. The poster makes it seem like the long-awaited sequel is going to be an emotional movie.

Along with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, the Bad Boys for Life poster also says, "Ride Together, Die Together." When paired with the somber image, it looks like the two detectives are ready to die together, which hopefully isn't the case. Viewers like plot twists, but that would be an incredibly dark road to go down and it would be out of character when compared to the rest of the franchise. With that said, this is more than likely the first of many posters for the upcoming sequel.

The Bad Boys for Life trailer looked like something to get excited about, while the poster looks largely forgettable. It just seems like an odd choice for marketing. Whatever the case may be, fans are still looking forward to seeing Martin Lawrence and Will Smith share the big screen as Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey for the first time since 2003. The sequel finds Burnett as he has finally become a police inspector and Lowrey is in a midlife crisis. Both of them reunite once again when a fierce Romanian mob boss, whose brother they defeated, exacts retaliation just as the duo are about to officially retire.

The Bad Boys for Life trailer gave us a tease of what to expect and it looked pretty much like the previous two installments, which is not a bad thing. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were extremely excited to announce that they were reuniting, especially since it seemed like the movie was never going to happen. Even Lawrence doubted it was going to happen less than a year from the official announcement. Whatever the case may be, it's finally happening and it's almost here.

Bad Boys for Life opens in theaters January 17th, 2020. In addition to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the movie also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano. Bad Boys kicked everything off in 1995 and then Smith and Lawrence got back together for 2003's Bad Boys 2. The threequel has been in development for years, even going back to when Michael Bay was attached in 2008. However, a lot has changed since then as Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are behind the camera this time around. You can check out the latest Bad Boys for Life poster below, thanks to Sony.