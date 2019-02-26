Will Smith has shared a brand new, behind the scenes look at Bad Boys for Life that is as entertaining as it is frustrating. After years of false starts, this long-in-the-works project finally got going recently and, barring some sort of unforeseen disaster that will be worthy of a compelling tell-all book down the line, the movie is finally coming our way next year. Now, Smith has shared a video from the table read of the script which is very serious about not giving us any spoilers. Seriously. Not a thing.

The video was shared to Will Smith's official Instagram and features members of the cast and crew, including Martin Lawrence, gathered together to read the script for Bad Boys 3. Literally everyone's face is blurred out and any time anyone opens their mouth, the majority of what is said is censored. This isn't because everyone is dropping F-bombs left and right. Well, they could be, we suppose, but it's actually part of the gag, which is all about keeping this movie's secrets intact. Smith captioned the video with the following message.

"Exclusive first look at Bad Boys Script Reading. No spoilers!"

That last part is particularly important. We can glean precisely nothing from this video, beyond that it seems everyone is having a very good time. Choice words such as "Batmobile" and "big reveal" can be made out here and there. But, for the most part, everything is censored out. Even the title card at the end of the video. Really, this was just something intended as fun for the fans who are eagerly awaiting any information about the long-awaited sequel.

What we know for sure is that production kicked off in early January under the direction of filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Previously, directors like Joe Carnahan (The Grey) spent time attached to the project before it ultimately got going. Michael Bay, who directed the previous two installments, is busy directing 6 Underground for Netflix and isn't involved, even as a producer. So, hopefully, Arbi and Fallah can manage to capture the spirit of Bayhem that helped make the first two movies so watchable and beloved. Chris Bremner, David Guggenheim, Anthony Tambakis and the aforementioned Carnahan all worked on the script during its development.

The cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, DJ Khaled and Paula Nunez, with Joe Pantoliano reprising his role as Captain Howard. Bad Boys for Life is currently set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020. With any luck, we'll be seeing a teaser trailer attached to a major blockbuster this summer, but we're probably going to have to wait at least a few months for any actual footage to arrive online. We'll be sure to provide updates as new information is made available. For now, be sure to check out the script reading video from Will Smith's Instagram below.