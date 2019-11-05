Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in action for the hugely anticipated sequel that some thought would never happen. Today, we have a fresh, hot new Bad Boys for Life trailer, and it's everything action fans could have hoped for, even if our leading men look a little slow on the uptake when things kick off in this high-octane ride. That's okay, because there are a couple of new kids on the block who prove to be like a musical boy band, only with guns.

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah are directing a screenplay from Joe Carnahan, who dropped out as director, and collaborator Chris Bremner. Will Smith is producing alongside franchise staple Jerry Bruckheimer and Doug Belgrad. Executive producers this time out include Barry Waldman, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson and James Lassiter.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for their third, and possibly final go as Mike and Marcus, but they're bringing some friends along, with an ensemble that also includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano.

The first Bad Boys 3 trailer was definitely a fun ride, and got everyone in the mood for what to expect. This new trailer claims Mike and Marcus are going on one final ride together. The original plan was to give us two back-to-back sequels. That idea eventually stalled when it seemed almost impossible to get Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the same room. Not because of any existing feud, but because Smith was incredibly busy, and Lawrence was being particularly choosey about which films he appeared in. Having been absent from the screen for years, he only recently reemerged in this year's The Beach Bum, bringing one of that bizarre comedy's few moments of true absurdity as a sea captain who gets his leg bit off by a killer shark.

Related: Latest Bad Boys for Life Set Photos Tease Action-Packed Motorcycle Chase

As we see in this latest sneak peek for Bad Boys 3, Double M are holding true to their catch phrase, but in the interim since we last saw them, Burnett has become all about that family life, and Mike's bachelor lifestyle is catching up with him in old age. It's time for these guys to slow down and become 'good men'. But that conceit doesn't last long. And if it did, we'd have a very different kind of movie sequel.

The pair have been teamed with a younger task force that are called Ammo, and are being described as a "High School Musical boy band with guns." And this makes perfect sence, as leader of Ammo Vanessa Hudgens is a veteran of Disney's High School Musical franchise and also oddly enough an alum alongside Martin Lawrence in the Harmony Korine bootcamp of cinema. Also part of Ammo's young fresh faces are Riverdale star Charles Melton and Vikings favorite Alexander Ludwig, who has really come up since his own teen acting days.

Bad Boys for Life Reshoots were happening as recently as last week at Tyler Perry's new studio, where the cast caught up with Eddie Murphy and the gang behind Coming 2 America, also shooting on the lot. You can catch the latest big action, slick looking Bad Boys for Life trailer direct from Sony Pictures.