Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are teasing "one last time" in the Bad Boys for Life official trailer. Fans have been waiting a long time to see Smith and Lawrence reunite and many believed it would never happen. Even when the sequel was officially announced, there were a lot of people who were unsure it would ever see the light of day. But, when Lawrence and Smith announced Bad Boys For Life on social media together, the news was official and it was celebrated. Now we have a first look.

Today, we have our first official look at Bad Boys For Life and it feels like seeing some old friends again for the first time in a while. It's been sixteen years since we last saw Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, but it looks as if no time has passed at all. Right from the start, the serious undertone in the beginning is quickly taken away when Lawrence brings some comic relief. And just like that, we're thrown back into the action.

While most of the Bad Boys For Life trailer is centered on Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, and Joe Pantoliano, we also get a tease of the new characters. Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), and Charles Melton (Riverdale) are featured at the very end of the trailer. The three new characters are singing the words to "Bad Boys" by Inner Circle and it is not making Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett very happy. Burnett then snaps on their new younger partners in a NSFW kind of way.

A lot of the screen time is given to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the Bad Boys For Life trailer. However, Joe Pantoliano's Captain Howard gets quite a bit of his own screen time and can be seen downing some Pepto-Bismol for the stress that Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey are causing him. It's no wonder Burnett is ready to throw in the towel. But, Lowrey is able to convince his partner for one more go at everything before they end up calling it a day and it looks like things are going to be a bit tougher than anticipated.

Just two years ago, Martin Lawrence said he didn't think Bad Boys For Life was ever going to even happen. A lot of things have changed in those two years and it looks like Lawrence and Will Smith haven't skipped a beat, which should be good news for fans who have been waiting 16 years to see this sequel. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are on board as directors for the long-awaited movie, and the trailer gives us a tease of what they have brought to the table. All of the action and violence from the first two installments is here, but it has been elevated in what appears to be a unique and original way. You can watch the Bad Boys For Life trailer below, thanks to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.