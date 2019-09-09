Bad CGI Sharks is exactly what it sounds like. Our exclusive trailer shows an incredibly terrible looking CGI shark terrorizing humans on land as it floats through the air instead of the ocean. With the release date approaching, SRS Cinema is starting to ramp up their promotion for the shark genre spoof movie. From the start, it's clear that this isn't the second coming of Jaws. It's instead taking the wackiness of the Sharknado franchise and taking it five steps forward into an even more ridiculous landscape. We're now looking at a spoof of a spoof.

The story of Bad CGI Sharks revolves around two estranged brothers who are brought back together. Why are they brought back together? The brothers are getting back together because a movie script they wrote when they were children has come to life. Their crummy script about a shark now has a mind of its own and it's angry. In the trailer, we see a poorly rendered digital shark trying to hunt people down in this meta take on the sharksploitation genre. Obviously, Bad CGI Sharks isn't going to be for everybody, but there is an audience just waiting to take this one down from the comfort of their own homes.

Bad CGI Sharks rolled out some special limited edition physical media releases in August, which promptly sold out in just four days. Now the wide release (on DVD on VOD) will hit stores and online streaming platforms across North America on January 21st, 2020. This is pretty big for SRS Cinema, especially after selling out of the limited edition versions. Some sharksploitation fans will probably be bummed they missed out on the limited edition goods after checking out the latest trailer, which literally delivers on the movie's title.

SRS Cinema put up pre-orders for Bad CGI Shark for the limited edition Blu-ray and VHS editions in August. The cover art takes us back to the 1980s, during the days of the video store, where the movie's artwork would often dictate what was coming home that night, especially for horror fans. The poorly rendered shark is front and center, giving off a mysterious vibe. If this were released back in the 80s, Bad CGI Shark would've gotten some rentals off of the cover art alone.

Bad CGI Sharks was directed and stars the trio of Matteo Molinari and brothers Jason Ellsworth and Matthew Ellsworth. The movie apparently more than lives up to its title thanks to "side-splitting humor, plenty of gore and great action." While the movie is an obvious parody of a parody, it remains to be seen if all fans of the sharksploitation genre will really get into this one. However, we'll just have to wait until early next year to see what the fans think. While we wait, you can check out our exclusive trailer below.