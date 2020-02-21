HBO has released the trailer for Bad Education. This is the latest effort from Hugh Jackman (The Greatest Showman, The Front Runner), who is best known as Wolverine but, since hanging up the claws, has been making some interesting choices outside of the superhero realm. Here, he's playing a real-life superintendent who got caught up in quite the scandal. Jackman looks to be on his best game here, alongside a killer ensemble cast, with director Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds) at the helm.

The trailer kicks off by laying at the crux of the story at hand. If a place, in this case, Long Island, has a great school district, it means good things for that place. Property value skyrockets. Amenities spring up. It's important. We get a sense of Hugh Jackman's character Frank, who seems to have his heart in the right place, at least on the surface, as he's fighting to get their district to the number one spot. But, things aren't as they seem and Frank finds himself in hot water, as a criminal scandal unfolds. The rest of the trailer lays out the core cast, which also includes Allison Janney (Mom, I, Tonya) and Ray Romano (The Big Sick, The Irishman), and features snippets of rave reviews.

Following the movie's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, it was met with rave reviews and became a hot-ticket item. HBO ultimately shelled out a sum, said to be in the $20 million range, for the global rights. Cory Finley is coming off of his directorial debut Thoroughbreds, which was also met with critical acclaim and served as one of Anton Yelchin's final movies. Couple that with the buzz around Bad Education and Finley is off to quite the start in his career as a filmmaker in Hollywood.

Bad Education centers on Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney) who preside over a popular Long Island school district that is on the cusp of taking the top spot in the nation. This leads to record college admissions and soaring property values. However, when an embezzlement scandal surfaces that threatens to destroy all they've accomplished, Frank is forced to maintain order and secrecy, by whatever means necessary. The cast also includes Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers, Blockers), Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Jumanji: The Next Level), Rafael Casal (Blindspotting, Are You Afraid of the Dark?) and Annaleigh Ashford (Second Act, Sex and the City).

The movie was written by Mike Makowsky (I Think We're Alone Now, Take Me) and is based on a New York Magazine article by Robert Kolker. At present, the movie holds a very solid 88 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Julia Lebedev, Edward Vaisman, Oren Moverman and Mike Makowsky as producers, with Leonid Lebedev and Caroline Jacko on board as executive producers. Bad Education is set to arrive on April 25 via HBO. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.