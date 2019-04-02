Grab that Martini shaker and start shaking. The Bad Moms are coming back. Sort of. A third installment of the popular comedy franchise was officially announced at CinemaCon, and it will be titled Bad Moms' Moms.

It is unclear if the original Bad Moms cast lineup of Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn will return. There is no mention of them in this initial report out of CinemaCon from earlier today. Instead, the new story will focus on the Moms' mothers played by Cheryl Hines, Susan Sarandon and Christine Baranski.

STX announced early on that it had plans for 10 more Bad Moms movies when the first became a giant sleeper hit back in 2016. The sequel arrived just a little over a year later, with A Bad Moms Christmas hitting theaters in November 2017.

Related: First Halloween Footage Hits CinemaCon: Is It Too Scary?

Cheryl Hines, Susan Sarandon and Christine Baranski were all introduced in the sequel. And this next adventure will focus solely on them. Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the team behind the first two installments, will be back for more shenanigans. No story details are being divulged at this time. And a release date has yet to be announced.

It's possible that Bad Moms' Moms could be in theaters before the end of the year, as the previous sequel had a very short turn around time. But it's more likely that chapter three will debut sometime in 2020. The first movie was a surprise hit, grossing $183 million worldwide off a very small budget. STX moved quick on the holiday themed sequel, which clocked in at $130 million during a packed November/December schedule. Both of those movies were made for under $30 million. So they're definite money earners.

Announcing the movie at CinemaCon, STX Films chief Adam Fogelson referred to the movie as, "A whole new adventure that is attracting all sorts of great talent." But apparently not attracting the main cast? After Bad Moms Christmas struck gold in theaters, it was widely reported that STX was moving forward on Bad Dads next, but that has been delayed or canceled altogether.

Also coming out of CinemaCon, STX has announced the new Alicia Keys movie Work It, though few details have been released about the movie. STX also showed off trailers to several films including 21 Bridges, which stars Black Panther himself Chadwick Boseman, and the new trailer for animated comedy UglyDolls.

There is no mention of when Bad Moms' Moms will begin production, but things will probably get underway before the end of the year. This initial report comes from Variety. While they don't mention the original trio, it's hard to believe that the original moms won't at least turn up in a cameo. At the time the sequel was released, they all seemed quite game to continue pumping these out.