J.J. Abrams may be busy directing Star Wars 9, but that doesn't mean he's too busy to add a ton of new projects to his producing slate. His company Bad Robot has officially lined up six new movie projects, which are being developed using a discretionary fund that Abrams has set up through his deal at Paramount. These projects are quite varied, including several new horror and sci-fi movies, as well as a movie from Grammy-nominated rapper Logic. Sadly, from the descriptions in place, none of them sound like possible Cloverfield sequels. Unless they are planning a pretty big twist to the franchise narrative.

First up is Everything Must Go, which comes from Bobby Hall, aka Logic, who is co-writing the movie with Lisa McQuillan (Black-Ish). The movie is being pitched as "Clerks for a new generation." Logic is also set to star in the movie. Also on Bad Robot's new slate is The Steps, which is a new twist on the age-old genre of possession horror. Blair Butler (Hell Fest) will write the project, based on an original idea from Stefan Grube. Grube previously served as an editor on Bad Robot's 10 Cloverfield Lane.

The studio also has a currently untitled movie from producer Megan Amram (The Good Place, Silicon Valley). She's also penning the screenplay working from an original idea, which is described simply as a female-driven horror allegory. Next up is The Seven Sisters of Scott County. This one comes from writer Courtney Hoffman (Good Time Girls), who will also direct from her original idea, which is set during the time of moonshine running in the United States.

There is also another untitled "contained" time travel movie, which comes from writer Ben Shiffrin (Estranged), based on his own idea. Last up is Only the Lonely, a sci-fi romance flick which will serve as the directorial debut for Stefan Grube who, in addition to his work on 10 Cloverfield Lane, edited The Front Runner and is editing Star Wars 9 for Abrams. The script will be penned by Dylan Meyer (XOXO) and Peter Glanz (The Longest Week).

Bad Robot has been prolific over the last decade, producing several original hits such as the Cloverfield franchise movies and Super 8. However, their biggest hits have been working with pre-existing franchises, such as Mission: Impossible, Star Trek and Star Wars. Their most recent release is Overlord, the critically-heralded WWII zombie movie from director Julius Avery. So far, the movie has made a relatively modest $24 million worldwide.

This comes not long after it was revealed that J.J. Abrams is looking to set up a new mega-deal with a major studio once his deal with Paramount expires. It's expected that Disney is the front-runner, as they have the resources to accommodate the lofty expectations Abrams has in mind, but Universal, Warner Bros. and even Netflix are said to be in the mix. For the time being, none of these new projects have release dates, nor is there any word on which one may enter production first. This news was previously reported by Deadline.