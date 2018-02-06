Electric Entertainment has released the first trailer and poster for their upcoming thriller Bad Samaritan, arriving in theaters March 30. This thriller marks the second feature directorial effort for Dean Devlin, who made his directorial debut last year with the big-budget action-thriller Geostorm. Bad Samaritan is quite scaled back in terms of scope, compared to Geostorm, but this intriguing thriller has a unique enough premise that it could make some waves in a crowded spring movie season.

The story centers on a valet named Sean (Robert Sheehan), who, along with his partner Derek (Carlito Olivero), develops a clever scam to burglarize the houses of rich customers. Things go smoothly until he robs the wrong customer (David Tennant), and discovers a woman being held captive in his home. Afraid of going to prison, he leaves the woman there and makes a call to the police, who find nothing when they investigate. Now, the valet must endure the wrath of the kidnapper who seeks revenge on him, all while desperately trying to find and rescue the captive woman he left behind.

The cast also includes Kerry Condon, Jacqueline Byers, Lisa Brenner, Hannah Barefoot, Rob Nagle and Delpaneaux Wills. Dean Devlin directs from a script by Brandon Boyce, with the director also producing alongside Rachel Olschan-Wilson and Marc Roskin, with Brandon Lambdin and Carsten H.W. Lorenz executive producing. Dean Devlin is also distributing the film through his own Electric Entertainment company, and while the company will release Bad Samaritan nationwide, it's too early to determine a theater count at this time for the R-rated thriller. Regardless, there will be no shortage of competition when it hits theaters.

Also arriving in theaters on March 30 is Lionsgate's Acrimony and PureFlix's God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness. Warner Bros.' Ready Player One, from director Steven Spielberg, was originally slated for release on March 30, but it was recently pushed up two days to Wednesday, March 28, giving it that date all to itself. That adaptation, which will feature loads of Easter Eggs for fans who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, may not pose as much of a threat to Bad Samaritan as Acrimony, since they are both thrillers, but they will also contend with the four newcomers debuting on March 23, Universal's Pacific Rim: Uprising, Paramount's Sherlock Gnomes, Open Road Films' Midnight Sun and Bleecker Street's Unsane.

Dean Devlin started his career as a writer and producer, with early hit movies like Universal Soldier, Stargate, Independence Day and Godzilla, which he collaborated on with the director of all four of those movies, Roland Emmerich. He would later move to the small screen to produce Leverage and The Librarians on TNT, while also returning to write and produce the big-budget sequel Independence Day: Resurgence. Robert Sheehan is coming off of Geostorm, reuniting with Dean Devlin on this movie, and he will also be seen in Mute, Netflix's futuristic thriller which debuts February 23. Take a look at the trailer and poster below, courtesy of Electric Entertainment YouTube.