Clueless is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year. And while it has been fun to see some of the cast reunite and reminisce about old times, it's truly exciting to see the star of that movie, Alicia Silverstone, back in a new comedy, all grown up and dealing with some very adult problems. Today, we have an exclusive clip from Bad Therapy, which pairs Silverstone with comedy favorite Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine).

Alicia Silverstone and Rob Corddry play a married couple having trouble with their relationship. They make the decision to see a therapist, and it doesn't quite go as planned. The romantic comedy also stars Michaela Watkins (The Way Back, Wanderlust) and Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense). The film will now be released on VOD on April 17th. You can watch the exclusive clip featuring Alicia Silverstone taking a meeting with her new therapist played by Michaela Watkins, who isn't giving her very good advice.

Bad Therapy was originally slated for a theatrical release, but the studio has decided to pivot and move forward with providing entertainment to audiences during this time of social distancing. The film will be released on VOD on April 17th.

Married couple Bob and Susan Howard (Rob Corddry & Alicia Silverstone) decide to see a marriage counselor named Judy Small (Michaela Watkins), who recently relocated close to their home in Los Angeles. When Bob and Susan first meet Judy, she appears competent, intelligent, and trustworthy, with a track record of other couples that she's treated successfully without incident.

But Bob and Susan's particular emotional dynamic is a trigger for Judy's dark and conflicted impulses. Suggesting that she see them separately, Judy subtly puts them at odds with one another and brings their marriage to the breaking point in a comically escalating series of manipulations.

Bad Therapy was directed by William Teitler. The movie is based on the book by Nancy Doyne, who adapted the her own story for the screenplay. Teitler is making his directorial debut with Bad Therapy, but he has been a longtime producer behind some huge hit movies. He got his start working on Tales from the Crypt before serving as a producer on the original Jumanji. He has also worked on Mr. Holland's Opus, Zathura: A Space Adventure, and the new Jumanji movies starring The Rock.

Alicia Silverstone is having a bit of a career resurgence. She is currently working in post-production as the voice of Queen Marlena in Masters of the Universe: Revelation for Netflix. She also stared in the TV series The Baby-Sitters Club, also for Netflix. Rob Corddry most recently had a starring role in the series The Unicorn and starred opposite Dwayne Johnson on HBO's Ballers, which just recently wrapped its final season.

You can check out our exclusive clip for Bad Therapy along with the trailer and the poster, which you can see below. All were provided by Gravits Ventures.