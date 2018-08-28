All roads lead here. 20th Century FOX has released a new trailer and the official poster for Bad Times at the El Royale, the story of seven strangers who meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale. Over the course of one fateful night, secrets are unearthed, and everyone will have a last shot at redemption before everything goes to hell.

The film's all-star cast includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth. Bad Times at the El Royale opens in theaters everywhere on October 12, 2018!

The Cabin in the Woods mastermind Drew Goddard directs Bad Times at the El Royale from a screenplay he wrote himself. The movie is produced by Goddard as well, alongside Jeremy Latcham. This is Goddard's first movie since 2012's The Cabin in the Woods. In the meantime, he did direct two episodes of NBC's hit comedy The Good Place. He's also set to direct X-Force for 20th Century Fox.

Drew Goddard has been working more in TV over the past handful of years. He is a producer on The Good Place, and executive produced Netflix's Marvel superhero mini-series The Defenders. He's also served as an executive producer on Daredevil, Lost and Alias. On the movie side of things, he served as an executive producer on The Cloverfield Paradox as well as 10 Cloverfield Lane, and he worked on Ridley Scott's sci-fi drama The Martian.

In Bad Times at the El Royale, Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption...Before everything goes to hell.

At the time Bad Times at the El Royale was being shopped to potential studios, the spec script was kept under a heavy cloak of secrecy. Only top studio executives were allowed to read the script off a tablet, which they had to return immediately. The story was so enthralling that Russell Crowe immediately signed on for a role. But he eventually had to drop out, and Jon Hamm was quick to nap the coveted spot.

There is a bit of interesting history to The El Royale. It is based off of the famous Cal Neva Resort and Casino that was once own by Frank Sinatra. Now it's been given a fantastical spin in Bad Times at the El Royale. You can check out the latest trailer from 20th Century Fox along with the new poster. This looks like one Hell of a ride, and should bring a bit of excitement to the fall slate, which is usually reserved for Oscar contenders and dreary dramas. That's definitely not the case here.