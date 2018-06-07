20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for the upcoming thriller Bad Times at the El Royale, arriving in theaters this fall. This film marks the second directorial effort from Drew Goddard, who made his directing debut with the 2012 cult classic The Cabin in the Woods, and this follow-up looks like it very well could have the same kind of cult following that The Cabin in the Woods did. Not only that, but this period piece thriller boasts what could be one of the most impressive ensemble casts of the year.

Bad Times at the El Royale centers on seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, who meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption... before everything goes to hell. One of the most intriguing aspects of the El Royale is that, like Lake Tahoe itself, the hotel is actually right on the border of Nevada and California, with the bellhop (Lewis Pullman) revealing that guests have the option of their room being on either the Nevada or the California side of the border.

Among these seven strangers are a man claiming to be a priest (Jeff Bridges), a singer (Cynthia Erivo) and a mysterious, cigarette-smoking woman (Dakota Johnson), with Jon Hamm playing the El Royale's manager and Chris Hemsworth, reuniting with Drew Goddard after The Cabin in the Woods, playing a mystery man who could be quite dangerous. The cast is rounded out by Nick Offerman, Cailee Spaeny, Manny Jacinto and Jonathan Whitesell. While it remains to be seen what secrets they all have to bury, this first trailer sets up these colorful characters and the mysterious world of the El Royale Hotel.

Drew Goddard directs from his own original screenplay, while also serving as producer alongside Jeremy Latcham. This movie will actually be the first non-Marvel movie Latcham has produced, after serving as an executive producer on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers, along with co-producing Iron Man 2 and serving as an associate producer on Iron Man. Drew Goddard was also recently set to write and direct 20th Century Fox's highly-anticipated X-Force movie, and he has also written The Martian, World War Z and the original Cloverfield movie.

20th Century Fox has set an October 5 release date for Bad Times at the El Royale, which puts it in the midst of a quite competitive weekend. Also opening on October 5 is Sony's highly-anticipated Spider-Man spin-off Venom, starring Tom Hardy, Warner Bros.' remake A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who also makes his directorial debut, and PureFlix's Unbroken: Path to Redemption, starring Samuel Hunt. While there is no MPAA rating yet, Bad Times at the El Royale will most likely be R-rated, which could give it an advantage in a weekend packed with PG-13 fare. It's possible this could be a sleeper hit this fall, but it all depends on how audiences react to this trailer, and the forthcoming trailers to follow.