Eric Andre had a knife pulled on him while filming one particular scene in his latest movie Bad Trip. The extreme prank movie is currently streaming on Netflix and viewers are seeing just how far Andre went with co-stars Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish to push the envelope. It originally premiered at South by Southwest in March 2020, with a theatrical release date set for the following month. However, the pandemic put a stop to that, which later found Netflix purchasing the rights.

Eric André is no stranger to controversy and goes to great and absurd lengths execute his unique brand of comedic art. Bad Trip takes things and cranks them up a few notches from his hit Adult Swim series, The Eric Andre Show, and at one point, he felt he could have died when someone pulled a knife on him. "Part of my brain was like, 'Wow, I could die right now,'" recalls the comedian. "Another part of my brain goes, 'This is going to be great footage'. I felt the movie needed a couple of death-defying scenes to give it real stakes. To make it feel raw and intense."

While Eric Andre had part of his mind thinking about the finished cut of Bad Trip with the knife scene, co-star Lil Rel Howery wasn't thinking about that aspect at all. "I literally left and said, 'I'm done. I'm not doing this movie.' I walked straight to my hotel still in my character clothes - that's how mad I was," Howery says. "It was my kids who convinced me to keep going. I told them what happened and they thought it was hilarious." The comedian came back and ended up finishing the movie, and as far as we know, did not have any more weapons pulled on him.

Eric Andre says the prank in question was the first one that he and Lil Rel Howery shot together for Bad Trip. The NSFW prank involves a Chinese finger trap and their genitals, along with walking into a barber shop. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Andre said the barber wasn't really into their humor when they walked in together. "We later found out he was reaching for his gun. Forgot his gun at home, grabbed a knife, chased us out with a knife. He almost killed us," says Andre. "This is Rel's first day of shooting, and Rel's f***ing furious."

When the cast and crew returned to get the man's signature for consent, his mood changed drastically. "And he was like, 'Ohhhh, y'all are hilarious!' The guy signs the release. He's like, 'Y'all shouldn't do these pranks around here or you're going to get killed!'" remembers Eric Andre. "Rel almost quit the movie." This is just one of the many highlights of Bad Trip, which Howard Stern has been promoting heavily on his radio show for months now. You can check out the rest of the interview with Eric Andre over at Entertainment Weekly and you can see the actual prank in Bad Trip now streaming on Netflix.