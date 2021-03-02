Netflix has released the official trailer for Bad Trip, the new hidden camera comedy movie starring Eric Andre. With Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine producing, the Borat-style movie follows two friends taking a road trip with the cast pulling off hidden camera pranks on the unsuspecting public. It looks to be just as insane as it sounds, and you can catch a peek at what it will be like by watching the trailer below.

The trailer wastes no time in teasing the insanity to be found in Bad Trip. Andre's clothes are completely sucked off by a shop-vac while he's detailing a customer's car, leaving him completely naked in front of several onlookers. Some of the other shenanigans teased in the trailer include breaking into a police car, a man getting stuck in a porta-potty, crashing through a display at a nightclub, and even Andre wrestling a gorilla at the zoo.

Bad Trip was written by Dan Curry, Eric André, and Kitao Sakurai using a story by Andre, Sakurai, and Andrew Barchilon. Andre, Jeff Tremaine, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer produce. Sakurai directs. Andre stars alongside Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, and Michaela Conlin.

The official logline for Bad Trip reads: "From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem." Speaking about the movie last year, Andre explained how the pranks are all designed to move the story forward, a departure from the randomness that is The Eric Andre Show.

"The pranks in the movie are narrative. So every prank, no matter how insane it is, it's always pushing the story forward," Andre told Esquire. "So then it's related to the dynamics between the characters and what their needs are. And it's functioning like a traditional movie, but in a hidden camera scenario. Whereas the pranks on the Eric Andre Show are just completely absurd and they have no logic. They're not grounded and they're completely schizophrenic."

Andre added: "Also, the movie has a cast of characters. It's Lil Rel Howery from Get Out. And it's Tiffany Haddish and it's Michaela Conlin. So, it's like me and Rel [and Tiffany] asking real people for advice, hidden camera, and getting them into the middle of our characters' hijinks."

Andre is known for hosting his own sketch comedy series The Eric Andre Show on Adult Swim. Premiering in 2012, the series concluded its fifth season in November. It's not yet clear if and when there will be a sixth season. Last year, Andre also starred in his own Netfilx comedy special Legalize Everything.

Bad Trip was originally set to premiere at least year's South by Southwest film festival followed by a wide theatrical release, but these plans were all canceled due to the pandemic of 2020. The rights were later sold to Netflix by MGM for a streaming release this month. You can catch Bad Trip on March 26 when the movie is released on Netflix.