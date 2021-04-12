The 2021 Bafta Film Award have finally arrived. Much like the rest of the entertainment world, the event was forced to be pushed back by several months due to the ongoing global circumstances, but now, the results are in, with director Chloé Zhao winning big for her meditative drama, Nomadland. The event, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall with nominees attending virtually, took place over two days, and saw several high-profile names take up presenting duties including the likes of James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Pedro Pascal, Richard E Grant, Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Grant.

Nomadland, which tells the story of a woman who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad, was awarded both Best Film, Best Director and Best Leading Actress for star Frances McDormand. Notably, Chloé Zhao is only the second woman to win the award for Best Director in the 53 years of the category's history. The likes of Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth), Sarah Gavron (Rocks), and Jasmila Zbanic (Quo Vadis, Aida?) were also nominated for the award.

Sir Anthony Hopkins won best actor for The Father, taking home the award some 27 years after his last competitive Bafta win. Hopkins stars as the titular father, who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages, and tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, doubting his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. The 83-year-old revealed that he was not actually watching Sunday's ceremony and only found out he'd won when he heard cheering coming from the next room. "I was sitting here painting, and I heard this cheer go off next door," Hopkins said after the ceremony. "I thought, what the hell's happened? I thought they were watching a football match. And they came in and said I'd won."

Daniel Kaluuya walked away with the award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of real-life revolutionary Fred Hampton in director Shaka King's biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah, with Yuh-Jung Youn taking home the prize for Best Supporting Actress for her critically acclaimed work in Minari. Youn was honored to receive the ward, especially considering the "snobbish" attitude of the British; "Every award is meaningful, but this one especially recognised by British people, known as very snobbish people, and they approved me as a good actor so I'm very, very privileged," she said.

Promising Young Woman, which tell the story of a young woman, played by Carey Mulligan, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, who seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path was awarded the Bafta for Outstanding British Film, and beat out the likes of The Mauritanian, The Dig, and The Father. Promising Young Woman has been doing exceptionally well this awards season, with writer and director Emerald Fennell also walking away with the Bafta for Best Original Screenplay. Fennell described making criticisms last year aimed at the diversity of the shortlist for the Bafta nominees, this year's event featured a much more diverse line-up of talent, with several of the acting contenders coming from minority backgrounds.

You can see the full list of nominees and winners below:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Best Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami...

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Outstanding British Film

Calm with Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

Best Film Not in the English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Best Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Jasmila Zbanic, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Sarah Gavron, Rocks

Best Original Screenplay

Another Round

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Dig

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

The White Tiger

Best Original Score

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Best Casting

Calm with Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank

News of the World

Rebecca

Best Costume Design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Best Make-up & Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Special Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and The Pussycat

The Song of a Lost Boy

Best British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

This comes to us courtesy of Bafta.