The 2021 Bafta Film Award have finally arrived. Much like the rest of the entertainment world, the event was forced to be pushed back by several months due to the ongoing global circumstances, but now, the results are in, with director Chloé Zhao winning big for her meditative drama, Nomadland. The event, which was held at the Royal Albert Hall with nominees attending virtually, took place over two days, and saw several high-profile names take up presenting duties including the likes of James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Pedro Pascal, Richard E Grant, Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Grant.
Nomadland, which tells the story of a woman who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad, was awarded both Best Film, Best Director and Best Leading Actress for star Frances McDormand. Notably, Chloé Zhao is only the second woman to win the award for Best Director in the 53 years of the category's history. The likes of Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth), Sarah Gavron (Rocks), and Jasmila Zbanic (Quo Vadis, Aida?) were also nominated for the award.
Sir Anthony Hopkins won best actor for The Father, taking home the award some 27 years after his last competitive Bafta win. Hopkins stars as the titular father, who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages, and tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, doubting his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. The 83-year-old revealed that he was not actually watching Sunday's ceremony and only found out he'd won when he heard cheering coming from the next room. "I was sitting here painting, and I heard this cheer go off next door," Hopkins said after the ceremony. "I thought, what the hell's happened? I thought they were watching a football match. And they came in and said I'd won."
Daniel Kaluuya walked away with the award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of real-life revolutionary Fred Hampton in director Shaka King's biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah, with Yuh-Jung Youn taking home the prize for Best Supporting Actress for her critically acclaimed work in Minari. Youn was honored to receive the ward, especially considering the "snobbish" attitude of the British; "Every award is meaningful, but this one especially recognised by British people, known as very snobbish people, and they approved me as a good actor so I'm very, very privileged," she said.
Promising Young Woman, which tell the story of a young woman, played by Carey Mulligan, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, who seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path was awarded the Bafta for Outstanding British Film, and beat out the likes of The Mauritanian, The Dig, and The Father. Promising Young Woman has been doing exceptionally well this awards season, with writer and director Emerald Fennell also walking away with the Bafta for Best Original Screenplay. Fennell described making criticisms last year aimed at the diversity of the shortlist for the Bafta nominees, this year's event featured a much more diverse line-up of talent, with several of the acting contenders coming from minority backgrounds.
You can see the full list of nominees and winners below:
Best Film
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Leading Actress
- Bukky Bakray, Rocks
- Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku, His House
- Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Best Leading Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
- Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses
- Kosar Ali, Rocks
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses
- Alan Kim, Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami...
- Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Outstanding British Film
- Calm with Horses
- The Dig
- The Father
- His House
- Limbo
- The Mauritanian
- Mogul Mowgli
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- His House
- Limbo
- Moffie
- Rocks
- Saint Maud
Best Film Not in the English Language
- Another Round
- Dear Comrades!
- Les Misérables
- Minari
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
- Collective
- David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
- The Dissident
- My Octopus Teacher
- The Social Dilemma
Best Animated Film
- Onward
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Director
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Jasmila Zbanic, Quo Vadis, Aida?
- Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Best Original Screenplay
- Another Round
- Mank
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
- The Dig
- The Father
- The Mauritanian
- Nomadland
- The White Tiger
Best Original Score
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Promising Young Woman
- Soul
Best Casting
- Calm with Horses
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Rocks
Best Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- The Mauritanian
- News of the World
- Nomadland
Best Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Production Design
- The Dig
- The Father
- Mank
- News of the World
- Rebecca
Best Costume Design
- Ammonite
- The Dig
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
Best Make-up & Hair
- The Dig
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Best Sound
- Greyhound
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Best Special Visual Effects
- Greyhound
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Best British Short Animation
- The Fire Next Time
- The Owl and The Pussycat
- The Song of a Lost Boy
Best British Short Film
- Eyelash
- Lizard
- Lucky Break
- Miss Curvy
- The Present
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Bukky Bakray
- Conrad Khan
- Kingsley Ben-Adir
- Morfydd Clark
- Sope Dirisu
