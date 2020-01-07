Joker is moving from strength to strength. After a healthy initial showing on the international movie circuit scene by winning Best Picture at the Venice Film Festival, and subsequently becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, Joker has added another feather to its cap by becoming the most nominated film for the UK's 2020 BAFTA awards. This comes amid controversy over the lack of diversity in the nominations announced today, of which you can see a full list below.

With 11 nominations, including Best Actor and Best Picture, it is clear that the BAFTA awards committee has fallen in love with Todd Phillips's somber take on one of the most colorful and bombastic villains in comicdom. And they are not the only ones. Joaquin Phoenix won the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actor, making waves earlier this week.

It can be readily argued that the success of the film rests on Phoenix's shoulders. The temperamental actor has shown reluctance in the past to be associated with the usual trappings of a superhero movie, despite being offered major roles in the MCU. But something about making an origin story for the Clown Prince of Crime attracted Phoenix to the project, and he immersed himself in the role with his trademark enthusiasm for unusual characters.

After losing a shocking amount of weight and studying the habits of real-life patients with mental illnesses, Phoenix transformed into Arthur Fleck, a struggling standup comedian who finds himself adrift in an uncaring society while burdened with undiagnosed mental problems and an ailing mother.

A run-in with a group of rich, violently obnoxious Gotham elites leads to Arthur's first crime and a domino effect that sees the city's disenfranchised rise up against the wealthy, and Arthur's eventual transformation into The Joker.

It is a haunting tale that upends all expectations that critics have of superhero movies, and the no-frills treatment of the story as a character study instead of focusing on explosions and CGI helped Joker gain the positive reviews it needed to make the BAFTAs, along with every other major awards show, take notice.

Interestingly, if Phoenix wins, it will be the second time the character of The Joker gets recognized at the BAFTAs. Heath Ledger memorably won the BAFTA award posthumously for Best Actor in a supporting role for playing the same character in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. A win on Phoenix's part will only raise the prestige associated with The Joker as a character that offers scope for incredible performances by actors brave enough to take on the role.

Apart from Joker, the BAFTAs has announced 10 nominations for The Irishman, 10 for Once upon a time in Hollywood, and 9 for the war epic 1917. The nominations have come under criticism for favoring works by white, male filmmakers at the expense of movies made by women and people of color.

The controversy around Joker is also far from over, with Phoenix's big win at the Golden Globes setting off fresh debates about the killer-as-victim narrative that some say the movie espouses. Only time will tell if Phoenix will be able to match Ledger at the Oscars as well, making the Joker the only comic character performance to win the Academy Award for Best Actor twice. BBC announced the awards earlier today. You can take look at the full list below.

BEST FILM 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Parasite

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

LEADING ACTRESS Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

LEADING ACTOR Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

SUPPORTING ACTRESS Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Margot Robbie - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

DIRECTOR Sam Mendes - 1917

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Todd Phillips - Joker

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho - Parasite

EE RISING STAR AWARD Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER Bait - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

For Sama - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Maiden - Alex Holmes

Only You - Harry Wootliff

Retablo - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

DOCUMENTARY American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

ANIMATED FILM Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

- Todd Phillips, Scott Silver Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit - Michael Giacchino

Joker - Hildur Guđnadóttir

- Hildur Guđnadóttir Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

- Lawrence Sher Le Mans '66 - Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

COSTUME DESIGN The Irishman - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C Rubeo

Judy - Jany Temime

Little Women - Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

EDITING The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

- Jeff Groth Le Mans '66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Fred Raskin

PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Lee Sandales

The Irishman - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

- Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran Once upon a Time... In Hollywood - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

MAKE-UP AND HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

Bombshell - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

- Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

- Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic Le Mans '66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King - Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

BEST CASTING Joker - Shayna Markowitz

- Shayna Markowitz Marriage Story - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood - Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield - Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes - Nina Gold

BRITISH SHORT FILM Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

The Trap

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION Grandad Was A Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TBC