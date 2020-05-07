Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt are teaming up to star in an upcoming adaptation of the comic book miniseries Ball and Chain. The movie will be based on the four-issue miniseries of the same name by Scott Lobdell, Ale Garza, and Richard Bennett that began back in 1999.

The comic book series Ball and Chain is best described as a "super-powered romantic comedy." The comics and upcoming movie will follow a struggling couple as they approach three years of a tumultuous marriage. The couple, Edgar and Mallory Bulson, have made the difficult decision to throw in the towel and get divorced.

At least, that was the plan anyway, until a mysterious meteor bathes the battling couple in extraterrestrial energies...energies that give them super-powers. Superpowers that only work when the couple is together. Will their newfound abilities be enough to make their marriage work?

The set-up sounds like a combination of the Fantastic Four and Mr. & Mrs. Smith and should give Johnson and Blunt ample opportunities to stretch their comedic, dramatic, and superheroic muscles.

The high-profile project was shopped around with interest from multiple studios, but at the moment is looking likely to land at Netflix. Currently, no deals have been done. The comic on which the movie will be based was first published in the late 1990s and has twice been in development for a series, with the last effort being in 2010 over at Syfy.

Dwayne Johnson will produce Ball and Chain under his Seven Bucks banner with Dany and Hiram Garcia. Kevin Misher, who worked with Johnson and Seven Bucks on the sports comedy-drama Fighting With My Family, will also produce, along with Blunt.

The Rock and Emily Blunt are set to team-up before Ball and Chain for Disney's upcoming adventure movie Jungle Cruise. Based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name, Jungle Cruise is being produced by Walt Disney Pictures and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa. The movie stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Jungle Cruise promises to be a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila, his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities, believing that it possesses the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate, and mankind's, hangs in the balance.

Jungle Cruise was scheduled to be released on July 24, but the release was pushed back a year by Disney due to theater closures amid the ongoing circumstances. The studio will now open Mulan on July 24 with Jungle Cruise due for release on July 30, 2021. This comes to us from Deadline.