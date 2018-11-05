The latest trailer for the Coen Brother's upcoming western anthology film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs spotlights the dark comedy in this tumbleweed blowing across the American landscape. We saw the first trailer for the western back in September, and now a second look has been released ahead of the limited theatrical screenings that the film will have before hitting Netflix a week later. The streaming platform is hoping for some Academy Award nominations, which doesn't seem too far-fetched considering that the film has had early positive reactions.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, which was originally conceived as a streaming TV series by the Coen Brothers. The anthology has been shortened to make a cohesive movie with a series of tales about the American frontier, with each chapter telling a distinct story about the American West. The film looks exactly like what one would come to expect from the Coen Brothers, with an all-star cast full of quirky characters. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs won the Best Screenplay award at the Venice Film Festival, which has added to the Academy Award buzz.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is made up of six short stories, which are Western-themed and were written by the Coen Brothers over a 25-year period. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is the first and tells the story of a sharp-shooting songster and stars Tim Blake Nelson (Buster Scruggs) and Willie Watson (The Kid). Blake's Scruggs character sets up the new trailer by saying, "Well, folks, things have a way of escalating out here in the west." In Near Algodones, James Franco is Cowboy, a wannabe bank robber who gets his due and then some. Liam Neeson (Impresario) and Harry Melling (Artist) star in Meal Ticket, which is a gothic tale about two weary travelling performers.

All Gold Canyon is the fourth in the anthology and stars iconic musician Tom Waits as a prospector mining for gold. Bill Heck (Billy Knapp), Zoe Kazan (Alice Longabaugh), and Grainger Hines (Mr. Arthur) star in The Gal Who Got Rattled, which is about a woman who finds an unexpected promise of love, along with a dose of life's cruel irony, on a wagon train across the prairies. The Mortal Remains is the last of the stories and stars Brendan Gleeson (Irishman), Tyne Daly (Lady), Jonjo O'Neill (Englishman), Saul Rubinek (Frenchman), and Chelcie Ross (Trapper). The story features Daly's Lady character raining judgment upon a motley crew of strangers undertaking a final carriage ride.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is written, produced, and directed by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Robert Graf on board as producers. The cast includes Tyne Daly, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, Jonjo O'Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Tom Waits, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root, and Willie Watson. The western anthology premieres in limited theaters on November 8th, and then streams exclusively on Netflix starting on November 16th. You can watch the latest trailer for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs below, thanks to the Netflix streaming YouTube channel.