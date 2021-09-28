Former Jackassstar Bam Margera is reportedly at a Florida rehab facility after an incident involving police officers earlier this week. On Sunday, law enforcement responded to a call about an "emotionally distressed person" at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Pete Beach. It's not clear what exactly Bam was doing that prompted the call.

Per TMZ, deputies were told about a court order directing Margera to go to rehab. Officer then took Bam Margera to a rehab facility in the back of a cruiser. As it stands now, Margera was not arrested and does not have any pending criminal charges. The incident is the latest in a string of unfortunate events for Bam, whose wife also recently asked for custody of the couple's 3-year-old son.

There has also been a very public feud between Margera and his old friends from the Jackass team. Initially, Margera was set to appear in the upcoming sequel Jackass Forever, the fourth and likely final installment of the Jackass movie series. While Margera had begun filming scenes for the movie, he was fired during production, revealing his exit with a worrisome video on Instagram. He also accused Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine of not being there to support him at a time when he really needed his friends' help.

The battle has also made its way into the court of law. Tremaine previously filed a restraining order against Margera after receiving alleged texts that made him worry for his safety. Margera has since filed a lawsuit against Tremaine, Knoxville, and the Jackass Forever team over his firing, claiming that it was unjust. According to Margera's lawyers, he was pressured into signing a "wellness agreement" with Knoxville and Tremaine allegedly taking advantage of Bam's mental health.

"Paramount's inhumane treatment of Margera cannot be countenanced," the lawsuit read. "Margera was made to endure psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement, and then ultimately terminated for his protected class status due to his medical condition, and his complaints about Defendants' discriminatory conduct towards him."

Some of the Jackass Forever team have responded to Margera's comments. In the comments of an Instagram video blasting Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, Steve-O wrote, "Bam- the two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple... We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick."

Johnny Knoxville later told GQ in an interview, "I think each of us was responsible for his own actions and when someone's struggling, everyone tries to help that person. And at the end of the day, that person has to want help. Sometimes they don't. Yet."

He added, "We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that's all I really want to say about it. I don't want to get into [a] public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better."

Whatever is happening with Bam Margera, let's hope this new stint in rehab can help him get his life back on track. Jackass Forever will be released on Feb. 4, 2022. This news comes to us from TMZ.