It's been a very rough year for Bam Margera, but the former Jackass star has posted an optimistic update from rehab. On Sunday, Margera had reportedly been acting belligerently at a Tampa Bay hotel, prompting an emergency call to the local police. When officers from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an "emotionally disturbed person," they found that there was a legal order from a judge to transfer Bam Margera straight to rehab.

"They received a call that something was going wrong there," a statement from the department reads. "When deputies arrived, they were informed that Mr. Margera had an ex parte order, which is a judge's order for court-ordered rehabilitation. Those are taken out by a third party on behalf of the person."

It's unclear who requested the court order for Bam Margera to go to rehab. Cops also say that transferring Margera to the rehab facility was not considered an arrest and that there are no pending criminal charges against him. Officers did not disclose the name of the facility where Margera currently resides. This week, Margera spent his 42nd birthday in rehab, and while he's been mostly silent, he posted an image on that day acknowledging his birthday. Margera, or someone operating his account, also posted a positive message noting, "Only in the darkness, can you see the stars."

Bam Margera's struggles with addiction date back many years, first entering rehab back in 2009 after an intervention from friends and family. He has since returned to rehab additional times over the years, with his last stint coming in 2019. At the time, Margera sought help from Dr. Phil after an incident where he was removed from an airplane because he was said to be inebriated. Bam also says Paramount had been forcing him to attend rehab on his own dime while he was briefly attached to Jackass Forever, a source of contention of the lawsuit he filed against the filmmakers.

During the production of the fourth Jackass movie, Margera revealed on Instagram that he'd been fired from the movie. The relationship between Bam and his former colleagues on the Jackass team has grown much more strained since, as series co-creator Jeff Tremaine has filed a restraining order against him. For his part, Johnny Knoxville declined to say too much on the matter, only stating he didn't want to "get into a public back and forth with Bam."

Steve-O was a bit more blunt with his response to Bam's allegations, at one point telling Margera on Instagram, "Bam, the two people you're saying wronged you [Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine] are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick."

Originally set for an October release, Jackass Forever has been delayed due to the pandemic. This is probably good news for PETA, who like Margera at one point, wanted to get the sequel pulled from theaters. It will play on the big screen, however, when it is released by Paramount on Feb. 4, 2022.