Most of the big summer movies have come and gone, but there is still one last incoming treat that will splatter across these dog days with gleeful abandoned. Coming later this month is the hugely anticipated The Banana Splits Movie. It turns the classic 60s kids show into a horror extravaganza with Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky and Drooper wrecking havoc behind the scenes. Today, we get the first exciting clip, which puts an ominous spin on old Drooper.

The show MUST go on! So says Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky and, especially, Drooper when they learn that their long-running variety show has been cancelled. In this all-new clip from the upcoming The Banana Splits Movie, stage manager Rebecca, played by Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries, A Series of Unfortunate Events, War for the Planet of the Apes), learns the show has been cancelled from studio executive Andy, played by Daniel Fox (Generation Kill, Eye in the Sky) ... just as does a lurking-in-the-shadows Drooper.

Produced by Blue Ribbon Content in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and SYFY, The Banana Splits Movie, an original feature-length film, arrives on Digital starting August 13, and on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on August 27, 2019.

The Banana Splits Movie offers a new take on the classic characters. The film follows a boy named Harley and his family as they go to a taping of The Banana Splits TV show, which is supposed to be a fun-filled birthday for young Harley. But things take an unexpected turn, and the body count quickly rises. Can Harley, his mom and their new pals safely escape?

There have been a lot of noted similarities between The Banana Splits Movie and Five Nights at Freddy's, a very popular video game about Pizza Parlor mascots that come alive at night and go on murderous killing sprees. Blumhouse has long been in production on a Five Nights at Freddy's movie, but there has been some problems getting that big screen adaptation off the ground. It has been rumored that The Banana Splits Movie is actually using an abandoned draft of the Five Nights at Freddy's script which was scrapped, and has been retrofitted for these iconic characters.

Many of today's kids won't even know who Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky and Drooper are, as their show first debuted way back in 1968, only running for 31 episodes. The series was the first and only collaboration between Saturday morning legends William Hanna and Joseph Barbera and cult icons Sid and Marty Krofft. It was a fun filled family friendly show that captivated the imaginations of kids of all ages.

Now, more than fifty years after they made their first appearance on TV screens across the nation, they are going on a murderous rampage that has gleefully been given an R rating by the Motion Picture Association of America for horror violence and gore. This marks the first R-rated movie adaptation of a Hanna-Barbera or Sid and Marty Krofft property. This clip comes direct from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.