One banana, two banana, three banana, GORE! It's time, kiddies! Gather around the TV for the latest episode of everyone's favorite family program as the animals go insane and start hacking up the studio audience. Yes, the Hanna-Barbera legends are back like you've never seen them before in The Banana Splits Movie, which hits home today. We have a scary new clip that isn't very kind to influencers. Watch if you dare, but you better hide your phone from Fleegle.

The Banana Splits Movie, an original feature-length film, is available everywhere today, August 27, 2019, on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital. And horror fans won't be disappointed. This weird excursion into 'WTF did I just watch' territory will split you from the inside out, and it definitely wins its R-rating. There is blood, guts, and plenty of mayhem to go around.

In this all-new clip from The Banana Splits Movie, newly engaged Influencer couple Thadd and Poppy come upon Fleegle, who promptly begins to entertain them with a few magic tricks. None of which seem to have good intentions. Fleegle isn't a big fan of iPhones TikTok or Snapchat, and he completely decimates Thadd's chance at sharing is engagement on Instagram.

You'll want to check out the movie, cause this clip ends right where things start to get really gushy and gross. if you pick up a copy of The Banana Splits Movie, I promise you will see a whole lot of exposed intestines shortly after this clip comes to its end.

Thadd is played by Kiroshan Naidoo (Deep State, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell) and Poppy is played by Celina Martin (The Other Kingdom, iZombie). Two-time Emmy Award nominee Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons, Woody Woodpecker, Muppet Babies) provides the voice of Fleegle.

Produced by Blue Ribbon Content in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and SYFY, The Banana Splits Movie offers a new take on the classic characters. The film follows a boy named Harley and his family as they go to a taping of The Banana Splits TV show, which is supposed to be a fun-filled birthday for young Harley. But things take an unexpected turn - and the body count quickly rises. Can Harley, his mom and their new pals safely escape?

The movie opens innocently enough with a young boy about to have the birthday of a lifetime. And the movie slyly lures you into its cotton candy trap, coming off like an episode of Teletubbies for the first twenty minutes. Right when you decide this might be more inclined for little kids, Fleegle (guitar, vocals), Bingo (drums, vocals), Drooper (bass, vocals) and Snorky (keyboards, effects) start going off the deep end, and we're treated to some insane kills and plenty of gruesome scenes.

There are a lot of inappropriate laughs. The movie even sets itself up for what could be one heck of a sequel. See Poppy there in that clip? The things that happen to her on screen in this movie are so shocking and depraved, it literally turns her into Norman Bates. This funny new clip comes direct from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.